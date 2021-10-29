The Challengers Stage concludes

Share · View all patches · Build 7626655 · Last edited 29 October 2021 – 18:30:10 UTC by Wendy



The Challengers Stage of the PGL Stockholm Major has concluded and 8 teams have advanced to the Legends Stage.

3-0:

Copenhagen Flames

FaZe Clan

3-1:

ENCE

Entropiq

Virtus.pro

3-2:

Astralis

Heroic

MOUZ

The Legends Stage begins tomorrow, October 30th. Be sure to lock your picks before the first match begins for credit in the Pick'Em Challenge.

Team items are available here with 50% of the proceeds going to teams and organizations taking part in the Major.

Good luck to all the teams in the Legends Stage!