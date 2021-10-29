 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 29 October 2021

The Challengers Stage concludes

Share · View all patches · Build 7626655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



The Challengers Stage of the PGL Stockholm Major has concluded and 8 teams have advanced to the Legends Stage.

3-0:

Copenhagen Flames

FaZe Clan

3-1:

ENCE

Entropiq

Virtus.pro

3-2:

Astralis

Heroic

MOUZ

The Legends Stage begins tomorrow, October 30th. Be sure to lock your picks before the first match begins for credit in the Pick'Em Challenge.

Team items are available here with 50% of the proceeds going to teams and organizations taking part in the Major.

Good luck to all the teams in the Legends Stage!

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Swedish

English Localization

  • eventsched_watch_on_gotv: Watch on GOTV

Changed depots in dpr branch

View more data in app history for build 7626655
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.