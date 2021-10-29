The Challengers Stage concludes

The Challengers Stage of the PGL Stockholm Major has concluded and 8 teams have advanced to the Legends Stage.
3-0:
Copenhagen Flames
FaZe Clan
3-1:
ENCE
Entropiq
Virtus.pro
3-2:
Astralis
Heroic
MOUZ
The Legends Stage begins tomorrow, October 30th. Be sure to lock your picks before the first match begins for credit in the Pick'Em Challenge.
Team items are available here with 50% of the proceeds going to teams and organizations taking part in the Major.
Good luck to all the teams in the Legends Stage!
