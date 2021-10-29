Succubus Cafe v1.6.0

Hello everyone, the main update this month is two new outfits, I hope you will like them.

The following are the updated items



※ Model Texture※

●[New] New clothing - Idol

※ About the new project ※

The heroine of the next new project is Reika, (perfect lover)

The following is the picture of Reika currently under development (the graphics cards tested are GTX1070 and RTX2060Super)









Models, actions, systems and rendering effects will be rebuilt. The theme will not be made public for the time being, and new functions and effects will be displayed in the future.

And will add or enhance players’ most popular content

Enhanced pregnancy system Can move and interact in different rooms

The following is the scene of the picture currently under development







Regarding the function of VR, there are many different VR devices on the market. I will choose the most suitable operation mode for the public.

After the test, the results will be notified to the players through an announcement.

As for the schedule of future game updates, since the development of new games will require a lot of time to produce actions, it is currently tentatively scheduled to be updated at an irregular time.

I hope you players can be considerate.

In the past, players were dissatisfied. If the current work cannot be modified or there are difficulties in production, I will eliminate the problem in the new project.

I will continue to maintain the good areas, and improve the inadequacies. Your suggestions are welcome.