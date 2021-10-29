Touhou Endless Dreamv1.0 2021/10/29
No more early access! The full version is out!
New hidden ending
★We added a new hidden ending and a high difficulty boss
★Maybe the four characters beside Rumia will have a clue?
BOSS remake
★We remade Daiyousei, Seija and Koshi
★They now have much more spectacular and interesting moves
BUG
○Fixed the bug of Suika upgrades
○Fixed a controller bug
○Fixed some other miscellaneous bugs
Touhou Endless Dream v0.9.4 2021/7/18
New useable character
○It’s Aya Shameimaru arriving on the battlefield!
○She can summon in a wave and blow away the bullets
○She can summon hurricane that whirl away the bullets
○She moves at a ridiculous speed
○She has hidden upgrades ready to be unlocked!
○Have a go with her!
Touhou Endless Dream v0.9.3 2021/3/30
New upgreades from NPC Remilia
○Reimu could change her Ultra skill to summon a Giant gohei
○Marisa could change her normal attack to a Mirage ray
○Marisa could change her dash into a comet dash, which greatly increase the tange, AOE, and damage
○Youmu could change her ultra skill to Slash of Circular Vicissitude
○Suika could change her normal attack to spit gitant fireball
○Suika could turn really, really huge with her ultra, which increase the AOE but uses more mana
○Suika could deal damage to enemies in her mist mode
Touhou Endless Dream v0.9.2 2021/1/7
New playable character
○It seems that we reached 10000 copies
○Here she comes, Ibuki Suika!!!
○She spits FIRE!
○She can turn big and trample the enemies!
○She can turn to mist!
○She lights people on FIRE!
○Have a go with her!
System
○adjusted the zoom on some large maps
★A single run's ruins number increases, and the enemies number in every level slightly decreases
○Now finishing the level will not drop items everytime, instead sometimes it will be boxes of money or fragments
★Yukari's invitation no longer requires finishing the run, only depends on how many times you've tried
Random NPC
★Added a few NPCs that you might encounter during the run
★You can interact with them
★Remilia, she can upgrade your attack
★Yuyuko, she can give you a special food
○Alice, she will give you some small gifts
Balance agustments
★Youmu's normal attack were silghtly nerfed
BUG
★Fixed a switching bug between Japanese and Korean
○What else...I kinda forgot...It's been a long time...
Touhou Endless Dream v0.8.10 2020/12/3
New Playable character
○Because we really wanted to make a character that is more of a melee focused fighting style
○Konpaku Youmu has arrived
○She will chop up the enemies with her katana
○She will chop up the bullets with her katana
○She will chop in a triple slash combo
○She will chop while dashing
○She will chop up close and personal（Do I really need to explain this?）
○She will be available, have a go
Conversations
★Added some special conversation between specific characters
Interaction and optimization
○Tweaked the response time during dash so it is more fluid instead of clanky
○Now if your item slots or bag is full, you will no longer be dashed blocked because of that
Item drops
★Since there’s more characters, we’d increased the leaf’s drop chance
EndlessDream v0.8.9 2020/11/28
Items
○The breakages number of sentry’s shield changed from 4 to 15
★The mana regeneration of nuclear waste decreased
Boss
○Now an elite chest will be part of the boss drop
○the drop rate of elite chest will be very high
○You can now choose one out of the three items from the chests
BUG
★Sakuya will really enter low speed mode when stacking up her knives
EndlessDream v0.8.8 2020/11/21
BOSS
★Rumia has been nerfed for a bit
★Enemies within Rumia's room has been drastically decreased
localization
○Added Portuguese
Bug fixes
★When holding onto the left click Sakuya will now enter her slow-mo mode properly
New Active items
★Kasa-obake，rebound all bullets and damage enemies by meleeing them
★Gungnir，extremely powerful vampric spear gun
★Donation box，instant kill all surrounding enemies and turn them coins that double their original worth
★Scrap Tram purchase permit,hired a tram and ran someone over
★Reporter's camera, happily clear off the bullets
EndlessDream v0.8.7 2020/11/13
BOSS
○A complete remake on Rumia
○Increased the stateliness of the boss silghtly
She now has three phases and her dark energy increases gradually
○The first phase She will do a very representive bullet fight
○The second phase she will use dark energy to aid herself
○The third phase she will use a dark Master Spark to suppress the player
Function
★The details for the items can now be set hidden in settings to avoid blocking the view
★The key mappings for back to the map and display tutorial can now be changed
Multi-language
★Fixed some Japanese bugs
BUG
★Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash occasionally
EndlessDream v0.8.5 2020/11/04
New playable character
○5014/5000
○Since we finally reached the 5000 copies goal
○Here She COMES--Izayoi Sakuya!
○She throws knives!
○She throws a lot of knives!
○She freezes time!
○She teleports!
○She may be more useful in mid to long range fights!
○Have a go with her!
○Also...Suika coming soon...5014/10000
Camp and NPC
★Massive improvemts made to the camp
★A little bit of SIMs style blocks, you can now extend the camp through Yukari
★A whole bunch of SIMs things...
★The brightness of the camp will now change along the difficulty, getting darker while the difficulty increases
○New functional NPC: Yakumo Yukari
○You can now bring your buddies to the feast using dark energy
○New functional NPC: Yasaka Kanako
○Dark Fragments can now be harvested as industrial source energy, boosting Kawashiro Nitori's technology, providing free starting tools
○New functional NPC: Kurodani Yamame
○She eats fragments and spins her webs! Weaving different color capets
○And a bunch of NPCs that are useless for now...but maybe later
○Slight adgustments to the graphics that shifts the speech bubbles to the middle when the dialogues are too long
Screen (motion picture)
★Slightly reduced the amount of darkness outside visual range
BUG
★Fixed the monster handbook's bug in non-Chinese languages settings
Utility imporvements
★Using a controller or not are now optional when plugged in, you now have to activate this function in settings for it to work
EndlessDream v0.8.4 2020/10/25
Bugfixes
★Fixed the bug when holding space will allow player to keep on buying stuff
★Fixed the bug where by moving with controller would cause PC to be transparent
★Fixed the bug where upon cloning Reisen the game will be stuck
Localization
★Fixed a crap ton of translation
Data
★Leaf drop chance increased by 16%
★Marisa’s leaf requirement for her gift has been reduced by 1
★Reisen’s leaf requirement for her gift has been reduced by 1
○Sincere apology for the hardcore comrades out there who has already grinded them
Touhou Endless Dream v0.8.3 2020/10/23
Controller
★Controller is now supported
★Controller is now supported
★Controller is now supported
○Just simply plug in the controller, and there should be a very clear instruction in the setting, or tutorial about the button configuration
○Players may choose which stick will be used for attack
UI
★Item description’s transparency has been increased, so as not to block the view that much。
○You may access the setting at the Bonfire and the Big Map
Data
○Tweaked the Boss drop and non-boss item drops, and also increase the bosses’ item drop chance
Gameplay
○You’d think “dead” teammate walking behind you is something that’s not supposed to happen, so, we ‘d decided to mark out the dead by instead, dragging behind the PC , by rope
Localization
★Fixed some of the untranslated items
Bugfixes
★Fixed the bug with the Bosses’ BGM
★Fixed the bug with Honey crystal that will cause the max HP to get over the real MAX hp
★Fixed the bug with some healing item over , over healing PC over the max hp
Touhou Endless dream v0.8.2 2020/10/20
System/UI
★There will now be extra fragment after level completion
★With each increase in difficulty tier, there will also be extra fragment rewards
○Fixed the main menu to add the QQ and Discord chat links
★There’s now a toggle to display the player’s hitboxes
★There’s now a toggle to display the HP in numbers
○There’s now a toggle in the setting to display the tutorial
Tutorial
○Rumia and others who could provide PC with upgrades will now have a “!” above their head, until the player talk to them
★Upon using the Big map for the first time, there’s now a VERY clear indication from the PC, informing the player not to let torches to be consumed by the darkness
Item/Data
★Added a number of MP recovery tool, Tsuchigumo, lips stick, Honey crystal, Fox mask
○Reisen’s Ult now summons a max of 7 clones
★Increased Melee weapon’s damage and make them able to destroy projectiles
Display
○Now uncollected encyclopedia entry will be grayed out
○Optimized the black edges of the map
○Optimized the blinking effect of enemy stacks
Bugfixes
★Fixed the result screen would force the game to close and return the player to the bonfire upon restart
★Fixed the bug with tutorial and ESC pause menu blocking the view
Localization
○Now there’s multiple languages !
○Updated the log’s translation
Touhou Endless Dream v0.8.1 2020/10/18
Bug fixes
★Fixed the bug where encyclopedia would be black out for some reason
★Fixed the bug with memory leak
Optimization
○Added this display (where is the image ???)
○Rumia would only have a full conversation for the first time, further conversation will be sped up
★Clownpiece will light up her own torch, so now players could interact with her upon seeing her
★Fixed the bug with memory leak that causes a loooong load
Changed files in this update