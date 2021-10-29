Touhou Endless Dreamv1.0 2021/10/29

No more early access! The full version is out!

New hidden ending

★We added a new hidden ending and a high difficulty boss

★Maybe the four characters beside Rumia will have a clue?

BOSS remake

★We remade Daiyousei, Seija and Koshi

★They now have much more spectacular and interesting moves

BUG

○Fixed the bug of Suika upgrades

○Fixed a controller bug

○Fixed some other miscellaneous bugs

Touhou Endless Dream v0.9.4 2021/7/18

New useable character

○It’s Aya Shameimaru arriving on the battlefield!

○She can summon in a wave and blow away the bullets

○She can summon hurricane that whirl away the bullets

○She moves at a ridiculous speed

○She has hidden upgrades ready to be unlocked!

○Have a go with her!

Touhou Endless Dream v0.9.3 2021/3/30

New upgreades from NPC Remilia

○Reimu could change her Ultra skill to summon a Giant gohei

○Marisa could change her normal attack to a Mirage ray

○Marisa could change her dash into a comet dash, which greatly increase the tange, AOE, and damage

○Youmu could change her ultra skill to Slash of Circular Vicissitude

○Suika could change her normal attack to spit gitant fireball

○Suika could turn really, really huge with her ultra, which increase the AOE but uses more mana

○Suika could deal damage to enemies in her mist mode

Touhou Endless Dream v0.9.2 2021/1/7

New playable character

○It seems that we reached 10000 copies

○Here she comes, Ibuki Suika!!!

○She spits FIRE!

○She can turn big and trample the enemies!

○She can turn to mist!

○She lights people on FIRE!

○Have a go with her!

System

○adjusted the zoom on some large maps

★A single run's ruins number increases, and the enemies number in every level slightly decreases

○Now finishing the level will not drop items everytime, instead sometimes it will be boxes of money or fragments

★Yukari's invitation no longer requires finishing the run, only depends on how many times you've tried

Random NPC

★Added a few NPCs that you might encounter during the run

★You can interact with them

★Remilia, she can upgrade your attack

★Yuyuko, she can give you a special food

○Alice, she will give you some small gifts

Balance agustments

★Youmu's normal attack were silghtly nerfed

BUG

★Fixed a switching bug between Japanese and Korean

○What else...I kinda forgot...It's been a long time...

Touhou Endless Dream v0.8.10 2020/12/3

New Playable character

○Because we really wanted to make a character that is more of a melee focused fighting style

○Konpaku Youmu has arrived

○She will chop up the enemies with her katana

○She will chop up the bullets with her katana

○She will chop in a triple slash combo

○She will chop while dashing

○She will chop up close and personal（Do I really need to explain this?）

○She will be available, have a go

Conversations

★Added some special conversation between specific characters

Interaction and optimization

○Tweaked the response time during dash so it is more fluid instead of clanky

○Now if your item slots or bag is full, you will no longer be dashed blocked because of that

Item drops

★Since there’s more characters, we’d increased the leaf’s drop chance

EndlessDream v0.8.9 2020/11/28

Items

○The breakages number of sentry’s shield changed from 4 to 15

★The mana regeneration of nuclear waste decreased

Boss

○Now an elite chest will be part of the boss drop

○the drop rate of elite chest will be very high

○You can now choose one out of the three items from the chests

BUG

★Sakuya will really enter low speed mode when stacking up her knives

EndlessDream v0.8.8 2020/11/21

BOSS

★Rumia has been nerfed for a bit

★Enemies within Rumia's room has been drastically decreased

localization

○Added Portuguese

Bug fixes

★When holding onto the left click Sakuya will now enter her slow-mo mode properly

New Active items

★Kasa-obake，rebound all bullets and damage enemies by meleeing them

★Gungnir，extremely powerful vampric spear gun

★Donation box，instant kill all surrounding enemies and turn them coins that double their original worth

★Scrap Tram purchase permit,hired a tram and ran someone over

★Reporter's camera, happily clear off the bullets

EndlessDream v0.8.7 2020/11/13

BOSS

○A complete remake on Rumia

○Increased the stateliness of the boss silghtly

She now has three phases and her dark energy increases gradually

○The first phase She will do a very representive bullet fight

○The second phase she will use dark energy to aid herself

○The third phase she will use a dark Master Spark to suppress the player

Function

★The details for the items can now be set hidden in settings to avoid blocking the view

★The key mappings for back to the map and display tutorial can now be changed

Multi-language

★Fixed some Japanese bugs

BUG

★Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash occasionally

EndlessDream v0.8.5 2020/11/04

New playable character

○5014/5000

○Since we finally reached the 5000 copies goal

○Here She COMES--Izayoi Sakuya!

○She throws knives!

○She throws a lot of knives!

○She freezes time!

○She teleports!

○She may be more useful in mid to long range fights!

○Have a go with her!

○Also...Suika coming soon...5014/10000

Camp and NPC

★Massive improvemts made to the camp

★A little bit of SIMs style blocks, you can now extend the camp through Yukari

★A whole bunch of SIMs things...

★The brightness of the camp will now change along the difficulty, getting darker while the difficulty increases

○New functional NPC: Yakumo Yukari

○You can now bring your buddies to the feast using dark energy

○New functional NPC: Yasaka Kanako

○Dark Fragments can now be harvested as industrial source energy, boosting Kawashiro Nitori's technology, providing free starting tools

○New functional NPC: Kurodani Yamame

○She eats fragments and spins her webs! Weaving different color capets

○And a bunch of NPCs that are useless for now...but maybe later

○Slight adgustments to the graphics that shifts the speech bubbles to the middle when the dialogues are too long

Screen (motion picture)

★Slightly reduced the amount of darkness outside visual range

BUG

★Fixed the monster handbook's bug in non-Chinese languages settings

Utility imporvements

★Using a controller or not are now optional when plugged in, you now have to activate this function in settings for it to work

EndlessDream v0.8.4 2020/10/25

Bugfixes

★Fixed the bug when holding space will allow player to keep on buying stuff

★Fixed the bug where by moving with controller would cause PC to be transparent

★Fixed the bug where upon cloning Reisen the game will be stuck

Localization

★Fixed a crap ton of translation

Data

★Leaf drop chance increased by 16%

★Marisa’s leaf requirement for her gift has been reduced by 1

★Reisen’s leaf requirement for her gift has been reduced by 1

○Sincere apology for the hardcore comrades out there who has already grinded them

Touhou Endless Dream v0.8.3 2020/10/23

Controller

★Controller is now supported

★Controller is now supported

★Controller is now supported

○Just simply plug in the controller, and there should be a very clear instruction in the setting, or tutorial about the button configuration

○Players may choose which stick will be used for attack

UI

★Item description’s transparency has been increased, so as not to block the view that much。

○You may access the setting at the Bonfire and the Big Map

Data

○Tweaked the Boss drop and non-boss item drops, and also increase the bosses’ item drop chance

Gameplay

○You’d think “dead” teammate walking behind you is something that’s not supposed to happen, so, we ‘d decided to mark out the dead by instead, dragging behind the PC , by rope

Localization

★Fixed some of the untranslated items

Bugfixes

★Fixed the bug with the Bosses’ BGM

★Fixed the bug with Honey crystal that will cause the max HP to get over the real MAX hp

★Fixed the bug with some healing item over , over healing PC over the max hp

Touhou Endless dream v0.8.2 2020/10/20

System/UI

★There will now be extra fragment after level completion

★With each increase in difficulty tier, there will also be extra fragment rewards

○Fixed the main menu to add the QQ and Discord chat links

★There’s now a toggle to display the player’s hitboxes

★There’s now a toggle to display the HP in numbers

○There’s now a toggle in the setting to display the tutorial

Tutorial

○Rumia and others who could provide PC with upgrades will now have a “!” above their head, until the player talk to them

★Upon using the Big map for the first time, there’s now a VERY clear indication from the PC, informing the player not to let torches to be consumed by the darkness

Item/Data

★Added a number of MP recovery tool, Tsuchigumo, lips stick, Honey crystal, Fox mask

○Reisen’s Ult now summons a max of 7 clones

★Increased Melee weapon’s damage and make them able to destroy projectiles

Display

○Now uncollected encyclopedia entry will be grayed out

○Optimized the black edges of the map

○Optimized the blinking effect of enemy stacks

Bugfixes

★Fixed the result screen would force the game to close and return the player to the bonfire upon restart

★Fixed the bug with tutorial and ESC pause menu blocking the view

Localization

○Now there’s multiple languages !

○Updated the log’s translation

Touhou Endless Dream v0.8.1 2020/10/18

Bug fixes

★Fixed the bug where encyclopedia would be black out for some reason

★Fixed the bug with memory leak

Optimization

○Added this display (where is the image ???)

○Rumia would only have a full conversation for the first time, further conversation will be sped up

★Clownpiece will light up her own torch, so now players could interact with her upon seeing her

★Fixed the bug with memory leak that causes a loooong load