Update 0.88 - Dungeons and Visuals

This update includes multiple major changes. The general combat should feel now a lot smoother, as you don't have to rotate the camera anymore to keep track of the action. With an improved camera perspective and level design it should now be a lot more fun to just play the game.

When opening a portal you know have the option to switch between 'Area' and 'Dungeon'. To open a dungeon you will need to find a special currency that appears in the respective area. The dungeon has a fixed layout and a neat boss fight at the end.

There are also 'Trials' which make the dungeon more challenging and provide persistent rewards for progression.

The 'Castle' area currently has no dungeon associated with it, but that's exactly what I'm going to work on next.

Gameplay

·Reworked how you interact with objects. You can not move anymore while using an object and receiving damage will cancel the interaction.

·Added a castbar for enemies that precisely shows when they execute their skill cast

·Changed color of interactable radial to match castbar

·Removed settings for Camera FoV and Zoom

·Removed rare chance that an enemy may drop an item. Guaranteed drops from e.g. portals are still there.

·Reworked enemy rarities. Now there are only normal and elite enemies instead of four different rarities.

·Removed tick damage for projectiles.

·Hovering over enemies now also shows their level

·Increased damage and speed of tornado projectiles

·Burning ground now applies damage through a burning debuff

·Removed ladders

·Removed the ability to rotate the camera

·Improved the camera perspective

·Adjusted level design so you can properly see the insides of the room

·Replaced the 3rd skill of the claw weapon

·Expanded the tower portal menu. You can now select between areas and dungeons

·Added a new currency which you can get in an area, to open the equivalent dungeon

·You now have to complete a trial to use the vendor shop

·You now have to complete a trial to relearn your masteries

·Castle biome sewage water now applies damage through a modifier, instead of directly

·Replaced 6 item effects with new ones

·Masteries now scale from level 1 to 10, instead of 1 to 100. Experience requirements for skill points are the same.

Bugfixes

·Fixed miniboss being able to refresh health potion cooldown

·Fixed music not changing when you die in a room that is playing custom music

·Fixed various small bugs