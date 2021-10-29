 Skip to content

Northern journey update for 29 October 2021

OST included in main folder! Fixed a [tab] button issue. Re-anchored journal

Share · View all patches · Build 7626385 · Last edited by Wendy

I have included the OST in the main menu. Many people was requesting it, and I am happy to give it to you people who have bought the game, for free. It is in mp3 format.

I had forgotten to change the buttons in weapon menu to 'no focusable'. Now they will not capture the tab button, and it can be used for menu up/down as it should.

There was an issue with the journal menu on 16:10 monitors, where some of the content was clipped.

I have re-anchored it so it should hopefully work ok. (I do not own a 16:10 myself)

Swimming speed in Drowned Veins increased.

Changed files in this update

Northern journey – depot Depot 1639791
