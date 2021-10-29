Update 0.7.25

- added kneel animation for some player character actions
- make crafting quest also trigger on trying to deconstruct items
- allow continuing manual mouse movement when opening map overview
- updated visuals of fast travel marker
- updated mutant attack animations
- updated Fleshworm attack and hit animations
- added idle animation for flesh maggots
- updated item icon for crafting knowledge
- fixed some issues on the world map
- small level design fixes
- updated munition count in tutorial hub
- fixed a crash on using quick action button on terminals in Old Trees and Puke Bar
- updated some localization entries
- additional small bug fixes and framework improvements
That was an unexpectedly slow week regarding tangible updates as we were also busy on cross-platform stuff, pursuing crash bugs, bureaucratic tasks and painting new parts of the world map for future locations. But still, development goes on with a steady pace.
