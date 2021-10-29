 Skip to content

Death Trash update for 29 October 2021

Update 0.7.25

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added kneel animation for some player character actions
  • make crafting quest also trigger on trying to deconstruct items
  • allow continuing manual mouse movement when opening map overview
  • updated visuals of fast travel marker
  • updated mutant attack animations
  • updated Fleshworm attack and hit animations
  • added idle animation for flesh maggots
  • updated item icon for crafting knowledge
  • fixed some issues on the world map
  • small level design fixes
  • updated munition count in tutorial hub
  • fixed a crash on using quick action button on terminals in Old Trees and Puke Bar
  • updated some localization entries
  • additional small bug fixes and framework improvements

That was an unexpectedly slow week regarding tangible updates as we were also busy on cross-platform stuff, pursuing crash bugs, bureaucratic tasks and painting new parts of the world map for future locations. But still, development goes on with a steady pace.

If you haven't noticed, Death Trash is on sale right now with 10% off during the Steam Halloween sale. If you don't own the game yet, but would like to, now is a good time.

A few language mods were updated in the last days, so please take a look if that's of interest to you:

https://steamcommunity.com/workshop/browse/?appid=941460

See you again next week with another update!

