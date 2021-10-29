Update 0.7.25

added kneel animation for some player character actions

make crafting quest also trigger on trying to deconstruct items

allow continuing manual mouse movement when opening map overview

updated visuals of fast travel marker

updated mutant attack animations

updated Fleshworm attack and hit animations

added idle animation for flesh maggots

updated item icon for crafting knowledge

fixed some issues on the world map

small level design fixes

updated munition count in tutorial hub

fixed a crash on using quick action button on terminals in Old Trees and Puke Bar

updated some localization entries

additional small bug fixes and framework improvements

That was an unexpectedly slow week regarding tangible updates as we were also busy on cross-platform stuff, pursuing crash bugs, bureaucratic tasks and painting new parts of the world map for future locations. But still, development goes on with a steady pace.

If you haven't noticed, Death Trash is on sale right now with 10% off during the Steam Halloween sale. If you don't own the game yet, but would like to, now is a good time.

A few language mods were updated in the last days, so please take a look if that's of interest to you:

https://steamcommunity.com/workshop/browse/?appid=941460

See you again next week with another update!