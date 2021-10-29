SPOOKY BETA ACCESS SESSIONS - 31 Oct

Dust off the remote controls 🎮, charge up the engines🔋, and get ready 🚥 for a spooky version 🎃 of our Sunday Beta:

HERE'S ANOTHER "KEO SUNDAY BETA" !!!

FROM 6PM TO 8PM CET YOU'LL BE ABLE TO PLAY KEO!

You will find spooky decorations on the main menu and pumpkins on the Factory map, of course you can blow decorations up as well....💥

The events are open to all fans of our post-apocalyptic vehicular mayhem!

1. Hit the "REQUEST ACCESS" button for the Playtest on Steam page, we will approve you and you will be able to download the game.

2. At 6pm (CET) on Sunday until 8pm (CET) just launch the game and jump into the future....a dusty, hellish future, but still a fun to play in!

3. If you want join our Discord server to chat and provide us with feedback your experience ( bugs, suggestions, etc. are always welcome ). JOIN BY CLICKING HERE

4. Capture your content and share it with the hashtag #KEO on socials, your screenshot or clip might be used for future content "created by our community"!

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM

FACEBOOK