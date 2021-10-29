 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Mist Legacy update for 29 October 2021

Hail to the Somberseason!

Share · View all patches · Build 7626186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You get up today with a strange feeling, as if something has changed. After a moment of panic triggered by the belief that the veil of the Mists had just fallen, you realize that it is only the change of seasons that affects the vegetation on your domain.

Later, passing by Kortombe Market, you notice that people greet each other with playful phrases citing the Somberseason. With a little investigation, you understand that a festivity organized by the Circle of the Great Tree is going to start soon.

A should really visit to Maratatinus.

Changed files in this update

Mist Legacy Dev Depot 1259441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.