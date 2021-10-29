Hail to the Somberseason!

You get up today with a strange feeling, as if something has changed. After a moment of panic triggered by the belief that the veil of the Mists had just fallen, you realize that it is only the change of seasons that affects the vegetation on your domain.

Later, passing by Kortombe Market, you notice that people greet each other with playful phrases citing the Somberseason. With a little investigation, you understand that a festivity organized by the Circle of the Great Tree is going to start soon.

A should really visit to Maratatinus.