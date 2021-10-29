ITR 2.0 Beta 6

Welcome the new 2.0 beta! As promised the saves are compatible with the previous beta. With the release somewhere around the corner we continue to focus on polishing and balancing the game.



NEW

Large ammo boxes, all calibers and ammo types can be bought in bulk in large boxes depending on ammo caliber containing from 70 to 200.

New ammo type: High-Power ammo. Expensive but deals more damage than the FMJ, so it can be used to keep low tier guns viable in late game.

Improved interiors for the Hub and Buffer.



BALANCE AND CHANGES

Monster numbers, types and HP has been significantly rebalanced compared to Beta 5. The tougher mimics are moved to the latter half of the game. Should feel much more fair now.

Crit and armor mechanics have been changed. In Beta 5 the crit on an armored entity would not happen if hit with non AP ammo. Now armor covers the whole enemy so if you shoot a mimic in the head it will first check if its armor is penetrated and then do its crit damage. This basically means the removal of weak armor spots.

In the last couple of Betas, mimics with different weapons had different amounts of HP, and we understand that this has led to some confusion. We will address this by introducing new art for mimics subtypes to reflect their differences in the next version of the game.

Lighting on all maps was made consistent and improved to reduce cases of being too bright. Also sunsets happen later giving you more than 4 extra in-game hours of light.

VSS and VAL have interchangeable mags, the short mag is much more durable.