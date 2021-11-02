OUT NOW: The Operation Anti-Drug Update

_

Fellow officers,

_

we're pleased to announce that The Operation Anti-Drug Update is now available for Police Simulator: Patrol Officers!

A new district

A third district will enrich the city of Brighton even further: Welcome to Brickston, the oldest district in the entire city - consisting of the neighborhoods of Sharnwick, Nelson Hill, Brianna, Wilcox, and Bannock. The iconic red brick houses are still considered a unique sight as history truly comes alive in this district. The street scene is characterized by a large number of narrow one-way streets while also housing the Brighton Hospital.

Greater, better, faster

In addition, we're introducing the Panther Z, a new car waiting for you in the parking lot. Choose your vehicle and go on car patrol, officer. While we're talking about mobility: We've expanded the player character animation system, making it more robust, dynamic, and responsive. Player movements should feel better now. Welcome to what we call Advanced Locomotion!

New violations

Oh, we're also adding some new violations to the game. First, some nasty people are putting graffiti all over the map. Poor houses. Second, some careless drivers started to block bus stops. Third, drug dealers are now present in the area and must be caught.

Bugfixing

But our main priority with this update is bugfixing, bugfixing, bugfixing. We are trying to work on as many bugs as we can, of which you reported a bunch. Thank you so much for that!

This time, we were able to resolve a bunch of issues related to multiplayer and have made the game a lot more stable, which should lead to way fewer crashes. In addition, a lot of bugs where arrests, tows, frisking and searching plus handing out tickets were considered to be unjustified - even though they were definitely justified.

Good news: Issues connected to the use of gamepads, including not accepting inputs from the A button, were also fixed. You can find the full list of fixed bugs further below as we resolved some other issues connected to UI, NPCs, Patrol Cars, and Traffic Cars as well.

Balancing

Some events happened too often - and some were way too rare. That's why we rebalanced some of them, increasing a bunch while reducing some others. Yay!

Your wishes, our duty

Your voices have been heard: Suspects will now be handcuffed from the back. Last but not least, we're adding more alleys to allow better traversing on both car and foot patrol!

New features, fresh content, fixed bugs - there's a lot to mention in today's patchnotes. Without further ado, here we go:

New Features & Improvements

New District: Brickston

New Car: Panther Z

New Violation: Drug Dealing

New Violation: Vandalism - Graffiti Spraying

New Parking Violation: Blocking a bus stop

Improvement: Handcuffing behind the back

Improvement: Player character locomotion updated

Game balancing

Increased chance of 'Missing Profiles' within 'Stolen ID'

Increased chance of 'Stolen Car'

Increased chance of NPC to stop fleeing when ordered to stop by the player

Reduced chance of 'Expired ID' in 'Stolen ID'

Reduced the chance of 'Too Loud Engine'

Reduced the chances of carrying illegal item, e.g. a Switchblade (thanks, DeputyNuggets)

Tweaked intuition feedback priorities when focusing, now intuition of more severe violation would trigger first

Increased number of drug dealers in the world (thank you, beta testers!)

Bug Fixes

GAMEPLAY

During NPC interaction: Fixed an issue where player suddenly interacts with a wrong NPC

Fixed an issue where wanted NPC didn't match description

Fixed an issue where NPCs with Fake ID can not be arrested with justification

Fixed an issue where intuition feedback is triggered when focusing on NPCs before reaching the crime callout

Fixed an issue where expired ID is sometimes not reflected correctly in background check

Fixed cases where sometimes calling a tow truck was considered to be unjustified

Fixed the issue where finding a switchblade by frisking / searching was considered to be unjustified

Fixed an issue where gun aim was not working correctly

Fixed issue where cars couldn't be ticketed for parking in front of a bus stop when they were also in a taxi zone (thank you, beta testers!)

Fixed some issue with accidents spawning underground (thanks, GreeDee!)

Fixed an issue where pull over sign could be used on same NPV to farm points (thank you, ELF_567!)

Fixed an issue with Roadflares where sometimes the outline was not visible

Fixed an issue where in single player ending the shift showed waiting for partner countdown (thank you, ItsKapselPL & GreeDee!)

Fixed an issue where sometimes the progress bar does not increase when interviewing crime witness NPC

MULTIPLAYER

Host: The player hosting the multiplayer session

Client: The player joining the multiplayer session

Fixed the issue where frisking/searching and finding Switchblade was giving unjustified points

Fixed an issue where a player can't enter a patrol car in the next shift after the other player caused a 'Game Over'

Fixed an issue where the client can't enter co-driver seat after the host exited the co-driver seat while the player is still sitting in the driver seat

Fixed an issue where co-driver has no engine sound during car patrol

Fixed an issue where the client got completely stuck after entering police car

Fixed an issue where car color is different for host and client

Fixed an issue related to the movement of the client

Fixed an issue where camera tracking during interview from host applied to client and left camera stuck for client

Fixed an issue where location of the player from previous shift when leaving the area of jurisdiction is still displayed in the new shift

Fixed an issue where sometimes player could not exit the vehicle or open police computer

NPC BEHAVIOUR

NPCs now behave more realistic when arriving at a waypoint and then choosing a new one - no more stuttering

Fixed an issue where a lot of NPCs are standing still in a particular alley

Fixed an issue where NPCs are sliding while getting into the ambulance

Fixed an issue where the accident NPC were standing upside down or in weird positions (thank you, EpicDarks!)

Fixed an issue where sometimes NPC face and neck skin tones did not match

Fixed some issues where wanted suspects were in unreachable places

Fixed an issue were drug dealers & wanted suspects never flee

Fixed an issue in Beta with drug dealers navigation where sometimes they did not walk and stayed at their position even after letting them go (thank you, beta testers!)

Fixed an issue where graffiti sprayers did not flee when patrol officer approached them when sprinting (thanks, beta testers!)

PATROL CAR & TRAFFIC CARS

Fixed an issue where the patrol car might sometimes not be available in car shifts

Fixed an issue where an NPV crashes into an existing accident, leading to a pile-up

Fixed an issue where a tow truck picks a random NPV not involved in the accident

Fixed an issue where the player can get NPVs towed while the driver is still inside

Fixed an issue where a vehicle has the expired license plate intuition displayed incorrectly when focusing on the license plate of pulled-over NPV

Fixed an issue where the front of the police cars have a spot that opens the trunk

Fixed an issue where emergency lights are activated for the client if they were turned on in the previous shift

Fixed an issue where patrol car would disappear from game when failing the previous shift (thanks, Mirage!)

Fixed an issue where sometimes player could not enter the patrol vehicles

Fixed an issue where NPV do not stop after colliding with police car when shift timer is over

Fixed an issue where player was able to enter the car, but not exit it when the car door was blocked by an object

Fixed an issue with arrest transport where sometimes it would clip with other accident NPV in an accident

Fixed an issue where drivers heads were out when driving

WORLD

Fixed issues where some graffiti areas were black (thank you, beta testers!)

Fixed a level design issue where some trees were blocking NPC movement

Fixed an issue where a lot of NPC were stuck in Chester Park (thanks, JalapenoPepsi!)

Fixed an issue with floating fences in Chester park

Fixed an issue with rocks missing collision

Fixed a couple of level design issues with assets clipping

Fixed issue with barrier asset infront of parking lots where it was flipped

Fixed a level design issue where a building was blocking the sidewalk in Brickston

Adjusted placement of some bus stops which made no sense (thank you, beta testers!)

And a lot more small level design and asset issues have been fixed

UI

Fixed an issue where mouse gets stuck in center or corner of the screen

Fixed an issue where clicking on board computer icon on the bottom left of the shift report screen leads to a blue screen

Fixed an issue with camera where the icons were stuck on the screen (thank you, vengefulgod!)

CONTROLS

Gamepad: Fixed an issue where walking speed switches to "walk" when person flees

Gamepad: Fixed an issue where the game will sometimes not accept inputs from the A button

Fixed an issue where keybinds for mouse and keyboard are reset after restarting the game (Specific keys like special characters, ex: +, ?)

Fixed the HUD issue caused by the shortcut key “U”, by removing the shortcut

Fixed an issue where you could not move the map around when invoked from interaction wheel

SOUND

Fixed an issue with looping/beeping sound when background check was open

Fixed an issue where patrol car sounds were audible in the pause menu

Fixed an issue where there was no footsteps sound for officer (thank you, beta testers!)

Fixed an issue where NPC did not have audio or subtitles when interacting with them

MISCELLANEOUS

Fixed an issue with player sitting animation when ending the shift with a tool in hand

Fixed an issue where the gun model was completely broken (thank you to thousands of beta testers reporting it every single day and the hilarious screenshots as a result!)

CRASHES

Fixed a random crash for client when driving around in patrol car

Fixed a crash while talking to accident NPC

Fixed a random host crash when talking to wanted suspect and giving back their ID

Fixed random crash when focusing on NPV

Fixed a random crash when joining a multiplayer session

Fixed a crash when accepting a major accident callout

Fixed a crash when host exists the game

Fixed a crash for host when the connection to client gets lost

Fixed a crash when resolving a dynamic accident

Fixed an user reported crash which was caused when the NPV which needs to be towed despawned before the tow truck arrived due to player being out of range

Fixed a lot of other user reported crashes

https://store.steampowered.com/app/997010?snr=1_2108_9__2107