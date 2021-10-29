Update 13 is now here! Dawn of the SandBox Item Spawner

Changelog - Update 13

Sandbox UI (Instructions):

Press Left Y button to open sandbox menu

Select any item to spawn

Hold Right Thumbstick down, and push up/down left/right to adjust spawner height and angle

Press Right A button to cancel spawner

Press Right trigger button to spawn item into world

New:

-added new Sandbox Spawner UI Framework (Version 1)

-added over 36 sandbox items and NPC to spawn

-added spawn system to spawn anywhere on the map

-added moa adjustor to telescope attachment

Changes:

-slightly reduced backward recoil force multiplier for guns

-streamlined bullet impact particle effect for optimisation

-slightly reduced throw strength multiplier

-reduced loading splash screen size by half

-fixed bug where ai bullet will knock you backwards