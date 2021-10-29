Update 13 is now here! Dawn of the SandBox Item Spawner

Changelog - Update 13
Sandbox UI (Instructions):
Press Left Y button to open sandbox menu
Select any item to spawn
Hold Right Thumbstick down, and push up/down left/right to adjust spawner height and angle
Press Right A button to cancel spawner
Press Right trigger button to spawn item into world
New:
-added new Sandbox Spawner UI Framework (Version 1)
-added over 36 sandbox items and NPC to spawn
-added spawn system to spawn anywhere on the map
-added moa adjustor to telescope attachment
Changes:
-slightly reduced backward recoil force multiplier for guns
-streamlined bullet impact particle effect for optimisation
-slightly reduced throw strength multiplier
-reduced loading splash screen size by half
-fixed bug where ai bullet will knock you backwards
