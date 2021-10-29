DD#40 Happy Halloween!

Hello everyone, welcome to another week's developer's diary.

We are currently exploring the ghost-infested 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel.

The Foundation, the FBI, and a drug cartel are somehow all responsible for "accidentally" making this place as it is right now. But, let's not spoil too much about the story right now.

Meanwhile, when there are more than just vengeful sprites roaming around the floor, some unfortunate souls are still trapped here.

For example here is a salesman who arrived at Queensmouth right before Halloween.



Now he can no longer leave. But, you may still find his goods can bring some Halloween flavor to your home in your pocket dimension. There are pumpkin heads, Halloween-themed chairs and sofa, and a coffin that you can use as a bed.

On the other side of the world, the newly arrived one-eyed police officer is still ruthlessly trying to get rid of so-called crimes by any means necessary. Now, he is even going after any normal citizens who do not agree with him. Put them under the crime of “Picking Quarrels and Provoking Trouble”. All are sentenced to death. And explosions, such as the booby traps are authorized to use. All in the name of his half-blind justice. (Literally.)

“Picking Quarrels and Provoking Trouble” is just such an ill-defined crime in China that everyone can be an offender. Some police officers just like to threaten people with it. A friend just called me last week as a police officer was accusing her of that.

Some other small updates week include an update of Murin's first cutscene and a new playable female character variation.



That's for this week. Now, I'm going to check if I have enough candies to survive this Halloween. :)

Today's changelog:

English

#########Content#####################

New furniture: Purple Sofa (3x1 size)

New furniture: Coffin (1x2 size, can be used as a bed.)

Both of the furniture is sold by the vendor on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel

A alarming sound effect will now play when failed to hack something.

#########System#####################

Removed the debug output file when procedurally generating a maze.