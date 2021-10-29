1.3 Dolse Ponder + Critter Plushie Release

For this patch we've added four new events and revised two existing comics with updated visuals and narrative; they will appear in generic and villain campaigns. There's some great interaction between heroes in these, and the Heart of Stone revision will be fresh for seasoned players.

There's also some stellar new art, including a new male face option and an elemental unlock tracking screen.

Then we have a whole horde of bug fixes- our QA team has been busy! These fixes should generally smooth gameplay.

Preorder Wildermyth's Critter Plushie!

We've partnered with Makeship for very first, limited edition plushie release.

They'll only be made if the campaign is 100% funded, so be sure to order and share so this cutie can get home to you! The Critter will be available to order from October 29th-November 18th.

1.3+363 Dolse Ponder

New Event: Bad Mustard

New Event: Bones and Crows and Nightly Things

New Event: Token of Affection

New Event: Flickerings

Revised Events: