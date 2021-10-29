 Skip to content

Wildermyth update for 29 October 2021

1.3 Dolse Ponder + Critter Plushie Release

For this patch we've added four new events and revised two existing comics with updated visuals and narrative; they will appear in generic and villain campaigns. There's some great interaction between heroes in these, and the Heart of Stone revision will be fresh for seasoned players.

There's also some stellar new art, including a new male face option and an elemental unlock tracking screen.

Then we have a whole horde of bug fixes- our QA team has been busy! These fixes should generally smooth gameplay.

Preorder Wildermyth's Critter Plushie!

We've partnered with Makeship for very first, limited edition plushie release.

They'll only be made if the campaign is 100% funded, so be sure to order and share so this cutie can get home to you! The Critter will be available to order from October 29th-November 18th.

You can order one here!

1.3+363 Dolse Ponder

New Event: Bad Mustard

New Event: Bones and Crows and Nightly Things

New Event: Token of Affection

New Event: Flickerings

Revised Events:

  • Hidden Passages
  • Heart of Stone

    New Tidings

    New Wrapups

    New Achievements dialog art

    New male face option

    Research Site and Secure Site events have been updated

    Thorn lash is now considered a ranged attack

    Added interface option to skip comic panel animations

    Splintersalvo now shows on bar if one piece of wood is interfused

    Import Legacy now lets you select all or none of the heroes

    Added better logging for failure to login with Multiplayer

    New particle effect for Usric Raze ability

    Fix bug where comic text could be different for different players

    Fix bug where escape zones wouldn't appear for custom maps

    Fix bug where enemy mystics targeted themselves with splinterblast

    Fix bug where hoof and horn event would end incorrectly

    Fix bug where prepared shot wouldn't work with Sharpshooter

    Fix bug where pinned reduced accuracy by 30% instead of 15%

    Fix bug where family business history lines would break

    Fix bug with catching spirits where scenery used to be

    Fix bug where a hero could use prepared shot while stunned

    Fix that "waiting for other players" could show up in singleplayer

    Fix bug where AI pathfinding could get stuck on certain maps

    Fix bug where dead heroes show up in escape mission events

    Fix bug where a maiming would cause a hero to lose both weapons

    Fix some ability text using used first person to reference a hero

    Fix bug where haunt in specterstep could still be hit by flanking

    Fix bug where legacy relationship lock button would go off screen

    Fix bug where hook quest events would restart after finishing

    Fix bug with the hitbox for the hook quest button on portraits

    Fix bug where early Cvawn events wouldn't show any text

    Fix bug where wiki links would lead to generic pages

    Fix bug where Ecthis ch. 4 capstone had an unreachable area

    Fix bug where Fenspear heir history would display too much text

    Fix bug where Vigilance+ would only grant 2 reaction strikes

    Fix bug with Wolf Price hero images

    Fix bug where Terrorbird death would reduce accuracy by 1

    Fix bug where Indignance would be removed when escaping a mission

    Fix bug where Redcloak could use Fireball through walls

    Fix bug where a town recruit story would use a maimed hero

    Fix bug where Indignance didn't work on tiles with scenery on them

    Fix bug where Paladin+ would allow for reaction strikes = potency

    Fix bug with some Cvawn images

    Fix bug where saving while getting gear would create an empty map

    Fix bug where Ambush and Rogue would lose greyplane on a kill

    Fix bug with multiple creatures engaging the same hero

    Fix bug with the Zealous Leap cooldown

    Fix bug with the Shieldshear cooldown

    Fix bug with missing buffed Chosen image on Linux

    Fix bug with multiplayer where events would loop back to the start

    Fix some typos

    Fix a crash bug

    Tools: save/load/quit enabled for Carved games when cheating

    Tools: Added greaterThan, lessThan, and EXISTS expressions

    Tools: Can now see AI ability use score via AI Behavior Inspection

    Tools: Added SetThreatFlavor Outcome

    Tools: Added CAN_FORM_ROMANCE expression variable

    Tools: Added "logs" button to content editor, to view log lines

    Tools: Plot editor more specific about where errors happen

    Tools: Added shipWith, rivalOf, friendOf, and loverOf tags

