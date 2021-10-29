Halloween Update 1.2.7

Boo, mechanics! 🎃
We have prepared something SPOOKY for you!
In this Halloween special update, we have hidden many tricks and treats for you! Go and try to find all the secrets, the event will last until
However, that's not all. With the release of this update, you can get Tank Mechanic Simulator with a 50% discount! till the 1 November!
For full list with changes please find attached change log below:
1.2.7 Halloween
Added:
- Special Extraction contract for Halloween event
- Visual changes for Menu
- Visual changes for Overview
- Visual changes for Workshop
- Visual changes for ProvingGrounds
- Halloween Achievement
Thanks for all the support and have a SCARY weekend 🎃
DeGenerals
