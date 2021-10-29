Halloween Update 1.2.7

Boo, mechanics! 🎃

We have prepared something SPOOKY for you!

In this Halloween special update, we have hidden many tricks and treats for you! Go and try to find all the secrets, the event will last until ------DATA------

However, that's not all. With the release of this update, you can get Tank Mechanic Simulator with a 50% discount! till the 1 November!

For full list with changes please find attached change log below:

1.2.7 Halloween

Added:

Special Extraction contract for Halloween event

Visual changes for Menu

Visual changes for Overview

Visual changes for Workshop

Visual changes for ProvingGrounds

Halloween Achievement

Thanks for all the support and have a SCARY weekend 🎃

DeGenerals



