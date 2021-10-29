Preview Build on Update v1.2.0 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7625776 · Last edited 29 October 2021 – 15:46:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Soldiers,

a new Preview build is now available in the development branch!

added UI options

added 14 new achievements

updated main menu loading

updated reduced range required to obtain a long range kill

fixed issue with search lights not getting destroyed correctly

fixed and updated fall damage

fixed kinfe targets in training

fixed typo in training



The settings menu has ben updated with enhanced UI options, allowing you to enable and disable all UI elements seperatly.

Please provide feedback on any bugs or broken features in this preview build!

How to access the pewview build

To access this preview build, you need to switch to the development_preview branch.

