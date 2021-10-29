 Skip to content

United Assault - Normandy '44 update for 29 October 2021

Preview Build on Update v1.2.0 now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Soldiers,

a new Preview build is now available in the development branch!

  • added UI options
  • added 14 new achievements
  • updated main menu loading
  • updated reduced range required to obtain a long range kill
  • fixed issue with search lights not getting destroyed correctly
  • fixed and updated fall damage
  • fixed kinfe targets in training
  • fixed typo in training



The settings menu has ben updated with enhanced UI options, allowing you to enable and disable all UI elements seperatly.

Please provide feedback on any bugs or broken features in this preview build!

How to access the pewview build

To access this preview build, you need to switch to the development_preview branch.

