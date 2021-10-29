FHM8 Update 8.2.50 Now Available

This is a little bigger than a hotfix, but not quite a full update; basically, we've tried to fix the most serious issues reported in the first couple of days after release, as well as a few other things that were very simple and safe to fix. We'll likely be doing one more update similar to this one (but larger), then taking a month or so to put together the first content update (which will have new features in addition to fixes and adjustments.)

Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game, but some of the update's fixes may not retroactively correct certain problems in existing saves.

Changes:

-fixed problem with pre-set injuries and suspensions that was causing many of them to be ignored

-enabled import of FHM7 historical games (note that we've seen some issues with player last names, particularly those that enter the game in later seasons, being wrong; we're working on a fix for that)

-fixed potential crash in historical games during waiver draft

-fixed missing NHL drafts in some historical games

-trading screen no longer resticts KHL transfer offers to a maximum of $4

-the Development Rate attributes for players in a historical game is no longer getting regenerated to something other than what's in the database

-ticket prices in custom junior and minor leagues no longer start at $0

-made some preliminary database changes to fix reported issues and complete a few missed things (corrected names for historical farm teams in 2020-21, added some more recent early-round players to historical mode, added missing traded NHL draft picks to the opening night start, etc.)

-slightly reduced the NHL baseline salaries (in standard games) at the higher end of the scale - this may help with reported issues of top players not getting signed/re-signed several years into the game, but there are also additional changes coming that should do more in that regard

-updated the 20-21 league awards

-fixed potential crash late in the 21-22 regular (NHL) season

-historical games now have NHL rights to unsigned players assigned correctly in the game's start year (it had been making a lot of the rookies who had been drafted but didn't play in the NHL that year into free agents)

-fixed stuck scroll bars (at lower game resolutions) in the middle and right columns on the monthly and annual finances screens

-disabling the Iron Curtain rule in the historical setup screen no longer gets reset to enabled when the game is created, forcing you to re-deactivate the seleciton for the rule to be off

-the postgame analysis screen is no longer blank and/or shown with NHL team logos after historical international games

-adjusted international popularity to limit the maximum amount for players who are in low-level leagues (mainly needed for custom/historical leagues with very few active players)

-the crowd background noise should now stay on consistently in 2D, rather than cutting in and out

-added tooltip text for "Great Deke" special ability

-fixed reversed bonus amounts on first two Player Development options on the Annual Finances screen