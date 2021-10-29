Halloween update 10/29/2021

The Halloween is here! Throughout the holidays old house will be decorated in Halloween theme. We also added several new scary paranormal manifestations.
Full list of updates:
• Holidays decorations in house and menu of the game.
• The game has added a new paranormal phenomenon that occurs if the mirror is left open.
• New paranormal event was added to the later stages of the game. It is connected with grandmother activity.
• We've added a few tips to the Wheel of Thanatos tutorial to make it easier.
• Minor revisions have been made to the instruction book for the Thanatos Wheel.
• Several improvements have been made to the Chinese translation.
Changed files in this update