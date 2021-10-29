Halloween update 10/29/2021

The Halloween is here! Throughout the holidays old house will be decorated in Halloween theme. We also added several new scary paranormal manifestations.

Full list of updates:

• Holidays decorations in house and menu of the game.

• The game has added a new paranormal phenomenon that occurs if the mirror is left open.

• New paranormal event was added to the later stages of the game. It is connected with grandmother activity.

• We've added a few tips to the Wheel of Thanatos tutorial to make it easier.

• Minor revisions have been made to the instruction book for the Thanatos Wheel.

• Several improvements have been made to the Chinese translation.