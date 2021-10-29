Fabius Maximus Beta Available

As you may know, we had intended to release the Fabius Maximus update with a number of quality of life and balance improvements this week, but unfortunately we discovered a serious problem at the beginning of the week that led to us pushing this patch back by a week. However, we know that many of you are eager to try these improvements, so when we announced this delay, we also mentioned that we will try to provide you with a beta version of this patch.

This beta is now available to PC and Mac!

To access it, open the properties of Humankind in Steam, go to the "betas" tab, and in the dropdown select the october_update_beta.

The patch will be officially released next week. Until then, please make sure that all players use the same version if you try to play multiplayer.

If you want to know the details of the changes and fixes, you can find the changelog for the beta below.

Have fun

The Amplitude Team

CHANGES AND ADDITIONS

* Added a color picker to the game settings allowing to adjust the color of the subtitles and the available Empire colors.

Added options to the World Generation list to allow Players to choose how many Strategic and Luxury Resources should spawn in their world.

Added a “random AI Persona” option when picking opponents.

Added illustrations variations for Common Units.

Added Mod.io support for in-game browsing (Modding Tools to be available soon).

Flat bonuses given to AIs in difficulties higher than normal were not scaling with game speed - this caused Hard AIs to be weaker on longer speeds and stronger on shorter speeds. Flat FIMS bonuses given out to AIs are now scaled by game speed factor.

Increased Main Plaza's Influence output from 3 to 6.

Lowered Influence from Population bonuses from 2 to 1 in "Wireless Telegraphy" and "Mass Entertainment" Technologies.

Modified the enacting Civics cost formula to make it scale faster with the amount of enacted Civics.

Aesthete Empires can spend Money on state propaganda in order to push back foreign Influence or increase their prestige.

Improved Local Pollution effect display on tooltip

Lake Baikal tiles now cost 1 to move through.

Improved Shamanism Tenet choice (Now +2 Faith on Administrative Centers and Main Plazas)

The number of Territories needed for each Expansionist Era Stars has been adjusted depending the number of Territories on the map and which Era the Empire is (the lower the number of Territories on the map, the lower the number of Territories needed). Furthermore, the Era Star goals are the same for Ancient Era regardless to the size of the map.

Culture Balancing

* Turks: Adjacency bonus is now correctly set at +5% of District Science output per adjacent Research Quarter (instead of 300%). District now generates 1 Science per Food Workplace instead of 1 Science per City Population.

French: French Emblematic District now only applies their "Science per Population" bonus when the City is in Science Mode.

Huns and Mongols: Increase production cost of raising a 4-Unit horde to match cost of 4x production of a single Unit (converted to Influence through buyout formula). Horde Units require 2 Horse resources (instead of 1).

Harappans: Lowered Emblematic District adjacency bonus to +2 per Food District (was +3).

Khmer: Removed 1 Industry per Population effect on Emblematic District. Khmer Baray now receives +4 per adjacent River.

Franks: The Scriptorium's synergy bonus now only applies for adjacent Research Quarters, instead of adjacent District.

Phoenicians: The Legacy Trait now includes a -25% research cost on "Fishing" and "Sailing" Technologies.

Romans: the Legacy Trait now includes a -25% research cost on "Imperial Power" Technology.

Neolithic Era balancing

* Reduced Animal Lair Food gain from 20 Food to 5 Food.

Increased Mammoth Combat Strength from 13 to 14.

Increased Scout, Harappan Runner and Scout Cavalry Upkeep from 0 to 1.

Added a small 5 Money buffer to Unit Upkeep to give Players breathing room in early Ancient Era.

Civics Balancing

* "Scientific Facts" choice effects: 1% Science per Holy Site or +1 Faith / Stability per Research Quarter. Added "have 1 Holy Site" to event prerequisites.

"Religious Minorities": Raised Stability bonus per Territory under foreign Religion Influence to +10.

"Slaves": "War Slaves" gives bonus Influence and Production on Military Districts.

"Nuclear Weapons": "Nuclear Disarmament" now reduces your relation's base War Support against you by 20, making it harder for people to accumulate War Support against you. +10% Fame gain bonus.

"Cultural Blessing": Added some Influence on all Cities and Administrative Centers OR a bigger amount on assimilated people's City and Administrative Centers.

"Artistic Expression": Changed effects of unlocked Infrastructures to be per adjacency instead of flat.

"Press Freedom": Choice effects now either slow down or hasten the speed of Stability changes on all Cities.

"Political Entitlement": "Aristocracy" now provides +1 Combat Strength bonus on Emblematic Units.

"Political Influence": Choices now provide cost reductions either for Emblematic Districts, Units or Cultural Wonders.

"Monarchy Power": Choices now provide buyout cost reductions either for Units or Districts.

Late-stage snowball slowdown

* Reinforced strength of quadratic Growth portion of Population consumption and lower the linear cost increase.

Added a second exponential factor to grow District construction costs faster when reaching higher numbers.

Applied a different scaling factor based on already researched Technologies on Tech Tier costs for Medieval Era and above.

Unit Upkeep allowance uses game speed scale.

Moved Upkeep Reduction to be visible regarding money impact.

Removed Upkeep reduction for full Armies.

IMPORTANT FIXES

* Fixed an issue where a stuck situation during end turn was encountered during multiplayer gameplay under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where a stuck situation is encountered during battle due to some narrative events.

Fixed an issue where a stuck situation is encountered when having a hostile Unit on the Territory of player's first Outpost.

Fixed an issue where a stuck situation is encountered due to the destruction of a Nuclear Test District.

Fixed an issue where a stuck situation is encountered during end turn due to Pollution under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where a stuck situation is encountered during end turn due to the destructions of Ruins under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where a stuck situation is encountered on the end game screen under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where a stuck situation is encountered on unassigned Population under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where using a nuclear weapon in a multiplayer session causes the game to crash for all players viewing the cinematic under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where multiple errors are generated for all Human Empires when ending a turn under specific conditions related to the use of Nuclear Weapons.

Fixed an issue where game crashed when upgrading Districts into or from Artificial Deposits under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where a series of errors occurred due to the "Concede" option of the "The Hard-Knock Life" narrative event.

OTHER FIXES

MILITARY

* Fixed an issue where Siege Units cannot attack empty fortified Tiles.

Fixed an issue where players can't siege a City surrounded by Ruins, making Cities immune to the Siege mechanic.

Fixed an issue where errors were generated with Naval Units being deployed on land.

Fixed an issue where the "Dug-In" status can be gained by Embarked Units during a naval battle.

Fixed an issue where multiple errors are generated when retreating from a Siege during a multiplayer session.

Fixed an issue where multiple errors are generated when the player transfers Units from an army to another under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where multiple errors are generated when an Empire is eliminated by using a bomb from a "Nuclear Strike".

Fixed an issue where the sound effect that triggers after using the "Instant Resolution" option to fight a battle is not affected by the master volume.

Fixed an issue where errors receive when opening the battle screen under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where multiple errors are generated when accessing an ongoing Siege battle under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where elements in battle mode were flickering under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where an annexation can be interrupted by turning the target into a City.

Fixed an issue where battle round automatic ending is not prevented if deploying Units are remaining.

Fixed an issue where elimination countdown can cause infinite siege.

Fixed an issue where Embarked Gunships become way stronger when embarked.

Fixed an issue where "Fields of Gold" Legacy Trait caused an amplifying negative Growth.

Fixed an issue where debug text was displayed in the Evolve Outpost tooltip when a hostile Army is annexing the Outpost.

Fixed an issue where debug text was present in the Siege panel when Siege Weapons are not researched.

ECONOMY

* Fixed an issue where the texture of the City wild life from the Industrial Era started to flicker after a period of time.

Fixed an issue where narrator voicelines looped after building an Infrastructure and an Emblematic Unit.

Fixed an issue where an error was generated when selecting one of the "Independent People" Resource from the "Resources and Trade" tab under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where the player was able to use "Buyout with Population" on Shared Projects in the City Constructions panel with no result under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where Empires can generate Pollution from the Ancient Era onward.

Fixed an issue where the World Wrap setting affected Trade links, causing them to wrap around the map.

Fixed an issue where an error was generated when hovering the mouse over the "Fission Test" Shared Project under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where multiple errors were generated after placing an Outpost in the Industrial Era under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where an error was generated when attempting to Claim Territory under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where multiple errors are generated when clicking on the "Independent People City" pin under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where debug text appears inside the tooltip of the "Buyout" button for Nuclear Missiles if the Silo was destroyed then rebuilt in the same turn.

AI

* Fixed an issue where AI Empires attacked other Empire's Army while the Peaceful Mode is activated.

Fixed an issue where AI was ransacking its own District while its City is occupied.

DIPLOMACY

* Fixed an issue where Empires in an Alliance lose War Support each turn below the base value.

Fixed an issue where an error was generated when opening the "Treaties" tab while being at war with another empire under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where the "Oppressing My People" grievance never expired, always displaying 10 turns remaining.

Fixed an issue where an error was generated when an Empire accepts the player's surrender terms under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where the "surrender terms" locate buttons lost functionality for proposed terms.

Fixed an issue where an error was generated when the player clicked on the "Acknowledge" button to a "Demand Received" notification under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where debug text was present in the tooltip for the diplomatic history close button.

Fixed an issue where debug text was displayed when hovering over the Empires listed under the Peace category in the "Their Relations" panel from the Diplomatic Relations screen.

Fixed an issue where debug text was displayed in the "Set us Free" Grievance demand for Vassals.

Fixed an issue where rapid hair movement glitched on some of the hairstyles for a particular Avatar.

Fixed an issue where the diplomatic log entries only contain information about one Empire War Support.

Fixed an issue where Treaties highlight stayed displayed even after accepted.

SOCIETY

* Fixed an issue where the "War Slaves" Civics choice is not functional.

Fixed an issue where the Religion mode information is not displayed when accessing the Religion panel using Alt+5.

Fixed an issue where the "Cultural Blessing" Civic doesn't unlock after completing its prerequisites.

Fixed an issue where debug text was present in the Confirm Religion rename tooltip in a certain situation.

MAP EDITOR

* Fixed an issue where there is no way to disable the World Wrap setting of the Map Editor.

Fixed an issue where Spawn Points are already set on new maps after previously loading a saved map with Spawn Points.

Fixed an issue where player created maps have a fixed number of 8 Empires.

Fixed an issue where no tooltip is displayed for the "Open destination folder" button in the "Save as" section.

Fixed an issue where there is no clear overview of placed Resource Deposits.

Fixed an issue where the highlight of Rivers in Map Editor will remain displayed after the player uses the Undo option.

Fixed an issue where the Natural Wonders texture will be partially displayed if the player places Natural Wonders over each other.

Fixed an issue where the RMB will copy the texture of one Tile instead of the whole Natural Wonder.

Fixed an issue where the player is able to place terrain features over the Tiles containing Natural Wonders.

Fixed an issue where a debug text is displayed for player created maps when there are invalid Starting Points, not enough Territories and no Continent.

Fixed an issue where debug text is displayed in the map warning tooltip for multiple validation failure flags.

MAC

* Fixed an issue where graphical corruption is displayed on the terrain Tiles which contain tree 3D models.

Fixed an issue where severe graphical corruption is displayed for the Avatar movement and background in the Empire and Diplomacy screens.

Fixed an issue where graphical corruption is present for displayed Trade Routes in the Diplomacy mode.

EVENTS

* Fixed an issue where "A Hollow Victory" narrative event incorrectly triggered for the player when an AI Empire succeeds in a Siege against an Independent People.

Fixed an issue where the Empire name was displayed instead of the Natural Wonder and City name in the description of the "Based on a true story" I and II events.

Fixed an issue where some narrative events could point to variables with null targets ("The Darkest Depths II" for instance).

Fixed an issue where debug text is displayed in the "Envious Eye" event description.

Fixed an issue where Natural Wonder names were not displayed in narrative events.

MISC.

* Fixed an issue where Era Star achievement progress is reset if the session is interrupted.

Fixed an issue where no image is displayed in the Community screen for the AI personas added to the G2G account.

Fixed an issue where an error message is generated when closing the Humankind Encyclopedia under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where the "Humankind Encyclopedia" feature can no longer be accessed if the player has previously lost the internet connection while in a session.

Fixed an issue where false information was present in the "Construction Cost" tutorial if the players first construction is not a District.

Fixed an issue where false information was displayed in the "Tutorial Videos" tutorial.

Fixed an issue where an error message was generated when the "Rail Travel Unlocked" tutorial is triggered.

Fixed an issue where an error message was generated when the "Cities" tutorial is triggered.

Fixed an issue where the "Exit Game" button from the Tutorials menu of the FTUX screen is not functional.

Fixed an issue where an error was generated when dismissing the Game options menu under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where a text error is displayed for the "Exclusive Fullscreen" option in the Settings screen.

Fixed an issue where a text error is displayed in the Evolve Outpost tooltip when a hostile Army is annexing the Outpost.

UI

* Fixed an issue where the "Locate event" button from the "Territory Stealing" notification has no functionality.