Hypnagogia 無限の夢 Boundless Dreams Now Available!

Are you ready to jump into the dreamscape?

Get ready to embark on a weird and existential adventure through over a dozen vibrant dream worlds.

Explore an overgrown pyramid ruin in a dense bamboo jungle, jetpack through a series of derelict space tubes, brave an old haunted mansion filled with ghosts, and more await. Delve deeper and deeper into the world and reclaim the missing dream shards in order to piece together the mystery of Hypnagogia.

---It's been a long 8 months of development, but it's finally here.

Hypnagogia 無限の夢 Boundless Dreams is now ready and available for purchase!

In celebration of the launch, you can grab it the first week for a 20% off discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665500/Hypnagogia__Boundless_Dreams/

I hope you enjoy the game, and I look forward to hearing from you!

Thank you - may your dreams always be pleasant.