 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Iragon: Prologue update for 29 October 2021

New Build!

Share · View all patches · Build 7625511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Build!

Non-VR Combat

Back with another weekly changelog for Iragon. Continuing with the melee combat improvements, this week we added a blocking option for 3rd person. It’s still in a very early stage and a work in progress but we will keep on improving it.

Transition Scene

In the Misty Forest level which is still in grey box and has no art, you can see a new type of scene - the transition scene that will quickly showcase the level ahead of you and the path you’re going to take.

New UI

We updated our main menu, the chapters menu and soon all of the user interface with a new design.

New Outfit Colors

And last but not least, in the Experimental Hall “work in progress models” room, we added outfit color variations for the new villager girls - the ones with the long ginger hair.

Which game has the best story?

We'd like to know which game has the best story in your opinion, so we can get a feel for what you like.

Changed files in this update

Iragon: Prologue Content Depot 1522261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.