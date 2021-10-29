YouTube

New Build!

Non-VR Combat

Back with another weekly changelog for Iragon. Continuing with the melee combat improvements, this week we added a blocking option for 3rd person. It’s still in a very early stage and a work in progress but we will keep on improving it.

Transition Scene

In the Misty Forest level which is still in grey box and has no art, you can see a new type of scene - the transition scene that will quickly showcase the level ahead of you and the path you’re going to take.

New UI

We updated our main menu, the chapters menu and soon all of the user interface with a new design.

New Outfit Colors

And last but not least, in the Experimental Hall “work in progress models” room, we added outfit color variations for the new villager girls - the ones with the long ginger hair.

