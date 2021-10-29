 Skip to content

Saint Kotar update for 29 October 2021

First update is live! - Update v1.0.1 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

I hope you're all having a great adventure in Saint Kotar. The launch was yesterday, and with all the feedback we've received (thanks so much everyone), we now have the first update live: v1.0.1.

This update mainly focuses on fixing bugs and issues (over 50), visual glitches and improving stability. It would be mighty boring to tread into detail here, so I'll leave that for the next update, which is coming soon as well :)

Again, thanks so much for all your feedback, and if you haven't yet, please let us know what you think of the game through the Steam reviews on the store page!

Have a great weekend, and we'll talk soon!

-Marten

