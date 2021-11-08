Patch - November 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7625126 · Last edited 8 November 2021 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, terraformers!

[Update approaching orbit...]

[incoming transmission...]

[patchnote 1.3.2...]

Bug fixes

Fixed a number of bugs and crash issues.

Generation 1 softlock fixed.

“Protected resource” visual effect fixed.

In case of victory by MegaCredits difference (draw with Victory Points), the correct ranking will be sent to the servers.

Mac users should now be able to install and launch the game normally.

Cancelling cards with drawing effects such as Business Contract #111 by exiting then reloading the game is no longer possible.

Card playing conditions: playing Immigrant City #200 with -4 MC is now possible - playing Moss #122 or Nitrophilic Moss #146 with Viral Enhancers #074 played and 0 plant is now possible.

The pixelized square sometimes appearing instead of the total score in the final score board shouldn’t appear anymore.

A notification now appears in the log when the deck is reshuffled.

When the “Skip all animations” option is used, the popup “Remove the "A player has completed a turn. Confirm to view the result.” won’t appear anymore.

Updates in Credits.

This patch resolves a number of issues and crashes reported by the community. We are grateful for your help and thank you very much for your patience.

Stay tuned for more news as we continue to work and develop the game.

See you on the Red Planet, terraformers!