Update ver. 1.1.0 - Live Play

The long-awaited full first patch is live and with it some noticeable changes based on your very own feedback!
Most noticeable of which will be the different map views (accessible from the game itself) and the Live Play option for the online play (aka synchronous mode) - where the game needs to be played in one sitting.
Here's the full list of changes:
- [Map] Added map options - toggle lower saturation view and House construction cost on and off.
- [Colonist] Colonists should be contrasting better in the Perspective (3D) Mode. We're still working on 3D Colonist models, so those are yet to come.
- [Camera] You can now toggle camera following your opponents' moves on or off.
- [Online] We have added Live Play online game mode, where players agree to play the entire game in one sitting. Leaving the room means forfeiting. In case of disconnect - you have 3 minutes to come back.
- [Audio] Added production sound, end turn sound and new music!
- [Fix] All players will now properly see the Good-to-Sestertii conversion window at the end of an online game.
- [Fix] Fixed dropdown menu view.
- [Fix] Fixed the tooltip when waiting for your turn.
- [Fix] Fixed the rotating animation of the Player icon when they need to make a decision (considering) in the online game.
- [Fix] Fixed the 2D colonist animation during a replay.
- [Fix] Point calculation animation will not trigger multiple times when someone leaves the room in an online game.
- [Fix] Fixed a bug where we couldn't select any Goods with an overflowing Storehouse during a Prefect action.
- [Fix] Chat button will no longer be showing up in the Tutorial.
- [Fix] Fixed the podium display for 4th, 5th and 6th place.
- [UI/UX] Improved the visibility of your own Points.
- [Rulebook] Added icons to the Online Play section. Added Live Play to the rulebook's Online Play section.
- [Fix] Fixed the points visibility module. Now it actually hides the points.
- [Fix] Fixed a rare bug where we couldn't make our move when making a decision during someone else's turn.
