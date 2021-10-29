[0.8.4014 Version update] &[0.8.4015 Version update]

[0.8.4015 Version update] Updated at 21:00 on October 29, 2021

Fixed the problem that in some cases, you may become an Initiate of sect in the previous continent.

Fixed the problem that when joining a sect in some cases, even if there is no current sect, it will prompt that there is already a sect and cannot be joined.

Fixed the problem that sect loyalty was always 0 and could not be increased.

Fixed the problem that the button to raise loyalty in the sect council hall interface is not responsive when clicked.

Fixed the problem that when the battle in the peak battlefield ends too quickly in the sect war, it may lead to jamming.

Fixed the problem that the sect leader might fly into the air when using the body technique during the sect war.

Fixed the problem that the position of the props equipped in the prop bar may be confused in the sect war.

Optimized the problem that the stamina bar of the legendary beast in the sect war may not be displayed accurately.

Added the function that the sect leader can send disciples to participate in the sect war of the branch on his own behalf.

Fixed the problem that the player's custom branch name was inherited when the sect moved.

Fixed the problem that the CD of skills may become shorter and shorter after multiple resurrections in the sect war.

Optimized the awards and process of the defending side award conference of the sect war.

Optimized the text content of the award ceremony of the sect war.

Added the content of the log of the sect war.

Fixed the problem that the clan lost directly when the number of clan disciples was insufficient in the sect competition.

Fixed the problem that the resting non-seriously injured disciples did not regain their strength before entering the ring after the sect Challenge Match.

Optimized the problem that when a high position character attacks a low position disciple in the sect will also be punished by the little sister.

Fixed the problem that when the temporary backpack is full, clicking skip this month will change the date first, resulting in no time to deal with the temporary backpack.

Fixed the problem that when opening a treasure chest, the backpack interface is not refreshed in time.

Optimized the AI of NPC (will actively use the treasure chest now).

Fixed the problem that NPCs with last breath may actively interact with players.

Optimized the problem that NPCs will appear incorrectly annoyed.

Optimized the problem that NPC's problem task guide target is incorrect.

Fixed the problem that the quest still exists after the NPC's troubles are solved.

Optimized the problem that when a disciple of the same sect fights in the territory, a disciple of the same sect will also help to participate in the battle.

Added the sect log when the clan position is transferred.

Fixed the problem that the boar nest appearing in the invitation scene would still exist in the scene after the battle was over and continue to attack.

Fixed an issue where the boar nest could be moved by certain skills, causing it to be dragged out of the battle scene.

Fixed the problem that the Dangkang summoned by the boar nest would not catch people under certain circumstances.

Optimized the quality names of some interest props.

Optimized the performance of the blood bar of the BOSS (shield display has been added).