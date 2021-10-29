[0.8.4014 Version update] &[0.8.4015 Version update]

[0.8.4015 Version update] Updated at 21:00 on October 29, 2021
-
Fixed the problem that in some cases, you may become an Initiate of sect in the previous continent.
-
Fixed the problem that when joining a sect in some cases, even if there is no current sect, it will prompt that there is already a sect and cannot be joined.
-
Fixed the problem that sect loyalty was always 0 and could not be increased.
-
Fixed the problem that the button to raise loyalty in the sect council hall interface is not responsive when clicked.
-
Fixed the problem that when the battle in the peak battlefield ends too quickly in the sect war, it may lead to jamming.
-
Fixed the problem that the sect leader might fly into the air when using the body technique during the sect war.
-
Fixed the problem that the position of the props equipped in the prop bar may be confused in the sect war.
-
Optimized the problem that the stamina bar of the legendary beast in the sect war may not be displayed accurately.
-
Added the function that the sect leader can send disciples to participate in the sect war of the branch on his own behalf.
-
Fixed the problem that the player's custom branch name was inherited when the sect moved.
-
Fixed the problem that the CD of skills may become shorter and shorter after multiple resurrections in the sect war.
-
Optimized the awards and process of the defending side award conference of the sect war.
-
Optimized the text content of the award ceremony of the sect war.
-
Added the content of the log of the sect war.
-
Fixed the problem that the clan lost directly when the number of clan disciples was insufficient in the sect competition.
-
Fixed the problem that the resting non-seriously injured disciples did not regain their strength before entering the ring after the sect Challenge Match.
-
Optimized the problem that when a high position character attacks a low position disciple in the sect will also be punished by the little sister.
-
Fixed the problem that when the temporary backpack is full, clicking skip this month will change the date first, resulting in no time to deal with the temporary backpack.
-
Fixed the problem that when opening a treasure chest, the backpack interface is not refreshed in time.
-
Optimized the AI of NPC (will actively use the treasure chest now).
-
Fixed the problem that NPCs with last breath may actively interact with players.
-
Optimized the problem that NPCs will appear incorrectly annoyed.
-
Optimized the problem that NPC's problem task guide target is incorrect.
-
Fixed the problem that the quest still exists after the NPC's troubles are solved.
-
Optimized the problem that when a disciple of the same sect fights in the territory, a disciple of the same sect will also help to participate in the battle.
-
Added the sect log when the clan position is transferred.
-
Fixed the problem that the boar nest appearing in the invitation scene would still exist in the scene after the battle was over and continue to attack.
-
Fixed an issue where the boar nest could be moved by certain skills, causing it to be dragged out of the battle scene.
-
Fixed the problem that the Dangkang summoned by the boar nest would not catch people under certain circumstances.
-
Optimized the quality names of some interest props.
-
Optimized the performance of the blood bar of the BOSS (shield display has been added).
-
Fixed the dialogue of some NPCs.
[0.8.4014 Version update] Updated at 20:00 on October 28, 2021
-
Optimized the animation and special effects of the flying boat.
-
Optimized the legendaey beast battlefield scene in the sect war.
-
Added the art resources in the resource occupation battle.
-
Replaced the art resources in the resource plunder battle.
-
Fixed the problem of inconsistency between the population displayed in the sect council hall interface and the actual population of the sect.
-
Optimized the function of automatic assignment in the sect mission hall (automatic assignment is enabled by default when players get the assignment permission for the first time).
-
Fixed the problem that players who died in the sect war would not recover their blood when they returned to the flying boat.
-
Fixed the problem that the inflammation fire hyena of Destiny and a fraction will also summon the boar nest.
-
fixed the sect war victory award, the treasure chest will push people's problems.
-
Fixed the problem of the sect's record of the Grand Elder's multiple death log.
-
Optimized the problem of sect strategy interface lag.
-
Fixed the problem that Quick Escape and Fleeing Beauty in Resource Raid.
-
Optimized the translation of some English texts.
