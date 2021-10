Share · View all patches · Build 7624909 · Last edited 29 October 2021 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

We have launched our second Hot Fix

This one focused on fixing the tutorial for new players and we fixed some small balance and gameplay bugs

Our current plan will be to tackle smaller issues as they come up over the next couple of weeks, while we work towards our First Giant Update this winter.

Stay tuned to our platforms to learn more soon!

Keep Clicking,

Mike