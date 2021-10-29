Halloween Event!

Halloween has once again arrived in Damascus. Its the most polarising event to grace Damascus. Some people absolutely love it, others cant handle it. It is the classic Stealing and Farming event as well as 4 new cosmetic items at Shalk's Store.

A quick refresher for the event. All the enemies in the game whom you can pickpocket have extra Skullkin Seeds in their pockets. There is a 1 in 8 chance of pickpocketing 1 of these seeds. You can now also steal this seeds from any of the stalls around Damascus. However there is a 1 in 16 chance of stealing 1 of these seeds. You can then use them on farming allotments to grow Skullkins! After an hour a Skullkin will be ready for harvest which you can open to get this year's Halloween cosmetics.

These are the items and the relevant drop rates:

1/10 - Commerative Coin

1/25 - Skeleton Boots

1/50 - Skeleton Gloves

1/100 - Skeleton Bottoms

1/200 - Skeleton Top

1/400 - Doot Flute

1/500 - Skeleton Cloak

Shalky's Cosmetic Store has gotten 4 new Halloween themed items. The Fireworks Package 2021 has replaced the Freedom Facepaint, the Scream Mask has replaced the Freedom Shield, the Forest Demon Mask has replaced Wyn's Favorite Gloves and the Ring of Flowers has replaced the UFO.

Happy Farming!

Patch 1.29

General

Started the Halloween Event.

Players will be able to plant their Pumpkin Seeds from last year however it will grow Pumpkins with last year's cosmetics.

Have made enemies that can be pickpocketed have their default left click action be "Pickpocket" and if the player right clicks the enemy they shall see the option to "Attack".

Added a left click option to "Teleport" for the Awakened Blood Bull Skull.

Shalk's Cosmetic Store has new stock! (A reminder that Shalk's Cosmetic Store has been moved to above the bank in Dominia).

The Fireworks Package 2021 has replaced the Freedom Facepaint.

The Scream Mask has replaced the Freedom Shield.

The Forest Demon Mask has replaced the Wyn's Favorite Gloves.

The Ring of Flowers has replaced the UFO.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where players with a Survival level below 70 would not get the bonus Survival levels when cooking while having the Chef Apron equipped.

Fixed a bug where if a player alchs noted items the item would be unnoted on the client side.

Fixed a bug where players who are not members could use the teleport spells to teleport to members areas.

Fixed a bug with a player's trading card collection where players could not right click on foils that had not been collected yet.

Balance Changes