Animal Revolt Battle Simulator update for 29 October 2021

Headless Hulk arrives with huge announcements!

Animal Revolt Battle Simulator update for 29 October 2021 · Build 7624609

Hello again!

After weeks of adding stuff to the Unit Creator, we've decided to go back to adding new units.

For this Halloween, we have a cool new unit for you to play with. Please welcome our new addition to the infernals: Headless Hulk!

Headless Hulk will be our last land unit. In two weeks' time, we'll be adding the last aerial unit which will be the most powerful creature in ARBS yet!

For the Christmas update we'll be finally adding a new biome and with it new sets of creatures. We can't wait to show it all to you!

Have fun and happy Halloween!

