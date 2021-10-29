The first hotfix done

The first hotfix

Thank you, bold adventurers who dared experience the first day of Early Access!

Your kind feedback has proven invaluable in fixing a couple of bugs, and we’ve also included a quick balance improvement.

Memorable impressions upgrade won’t get stuck any more, and should be unstuck for those who had it

Savegames won't break due to Memorable Impressions bug any more.

Park now has a greater chance to boost your health, especially if you have less than 5 health

Tutorial is now more break-proof now (new action cards won't be openable inside result windows)

There were no other major issues so we can continue also working on interesting things, not only the necessary things :)

Either way, we will focus on releasing balances, fixes and extra content for a while, until we'll have the chance to post a longer and more specific roadmap. Thank you for existing, and please keep those bugreports coming.