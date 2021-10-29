Developer Briefing #151 - PTE Inbound, Half-tracks and Community Content

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

Welcome to Developer Briefing #151!

This week we’re spilling the beans on an incoming PTE next week as well as a first look at a new class of vehicles coming to the game.

No time to waste, let's give it a go!

**

PTE Tuesday Next Week!



After months of steady progress we’re excited to finally announce the beginning of PTE testing for Update 11, with the first session kicking off on Tuesday the 2nd of November**.

As always we greatly appreciate all who participate, whether it’s to provide valuable feedback and bug reports, or simply to play with some of the shiny new toys on display. We’ll also be jumping into battle amongst the ranks on the day so if you have the time or are just curious, we would love to hear from you!

If this is your first time wanting to participate in a PTE you’ll need to head over to the Discord where you can find information on how to join and get notifications on when a testing period is live. A changelog for the PTE will also be available on the day for those interested.

A quick reminder of what’s included:

Half-tracks

Panzer IV

FG-42

Winchester 1897 Trench Gun

New Weather Conditions

SFX Improvements

QOL Additions

And more...

**

Half-tracks

**

During WW2 half-tracks were often used as armoured personnel carriers with their hybrid design utilizing the benefits of both a wheeled and tracked vehicle.

In Hell Let Loose not only will they function as a troop carrier capable of transporting up to 8 players, they’re also designed to expand upon the player spawning system by acting as a ‘mobile garrison’, allowing your team to spawn on it while in a stationary ‘deployed’ state.

Initially half-tracks will be unarmed, but as development continues we’ll be looking to implement mounted MGs in a future update, allowing players to provide some form of cover fire as they spearhead into enemy territory.

We’ll be utilizing the upcoming PTEs to trial and tweak various aspects of half-tracks so feel free to jump in and share with us your experience and suggestions.



The German Sd.Kfz. 251 Half-track



German Sd.Kfz. 251 interior shot



The US M3 Half-track



US M3 Half-track interior shot



The Soviet Lend-lease M3 Half-track

**

Community Content

**

The HLL official discord has seen some great content posted up this week in “#hll-guides”, “#hll-videos” and “#hll-content”. These channels and our favourite “#war-correspondent” channel are found under the ‘Media’ section of the HLL official discord. We strongly recommend you have a look at the variety of information and content.

Today we would like to show a great pair of quick reference cards. These are handy tips for a more successful HLL experience.



HFKT Infantry Tips - Posted by Vonluck



HFKT Officer Tips - Posted by Vonluck

And that ends another summary of some of the team's work for this week. See you all on the frontline!