Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout update for 29 October 2021

Free the bean with The Prisoner costume!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tumble through the labyrinth of the Blunderdome, bounding from platform to platform...with one eye on the Crown! We’re celebrating the end of Fall-o-Ween with some roguevania realness, as the exclusive The Prisoner costume spirits into the store for a limited time from October 29.

Grab The Prisoner costume - 29-31 October

Embrace the powerful purple energy of The Prisoner, as you swap the island’s mysterious jail for the jungle-dome of tumbling fail! Without the ‘Hand of the King’ to worry about, you can focus on securing the Fall Guys crown for yourself...

  • The Prisoner (Top) - 5 Crowns
  • The Prisoner (Bottom) - 5 Crowns

Keep your eye out for it...and we’ll see you in the Blunderdome.

Changed depots in internal_qa_3 branch

View more data in app history for build 7624243
Fall Guys Content Depot 1097151
