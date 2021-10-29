Free the bean with The Prisoner costume!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Tumble through the labyrinth of the Blunderdome, bounding from platform to platform...with one eye on the Crown! We’re celebrating the end of Fall-o-Ween with some roguevania realness, as the exclusive The Prisoner costume spirits into the store for a limited time from October 29.

YouTube

Grab The Prisoner costume - 29-31 October

Embrace the powerful purple energy of The Prisoner, as you swap the island’s mysterious jail for the jungle-dome of tumbling fail! Without the ‘Hand of the King’ to worry about, you can focus on securing the Fall Guys crown for yourself...

The Prisoner (Top) - 5 Crowns

The Prisoner (Bottom) - 5 Crowns

Keep your eye out for it...and we’ll see you in the Blunderdome.