Spooky-spooky Fishoween!

Hello Designers!

Are you in for a little Halloween treat?

Boo to you!

As Halloween is just around the corner, we've decided to give you something that would suit the theme. For a limited time, you will be able to turn on the Halloween skin - it will make the entire main room change into a little spookier version... :) The event will last for a week from now, so... let's get spooky!

What's new?

Meanwhile, we're working on new quests, plants, and fishes as well as applying some of your feedback on other matters. It's a lot of work, but we learn from it as well and hope to provide you with a great game. We've also managed to add and fix some minor things.

Here's a quick changelog:

Steam Cloud is active and ready for your designs!

Wide-screen support for aspect ratios: 21:9, 31:9, 32:10

The time required in the time-limited quests has been slightly changed. You will also be able to hear a ticking sound (and trust us, we hear all of the Harry Potter fans asking: What is that mysterious ticking noise? )

We've also managed to fix the problem with saving the game that troubled some of you.

Oh, and we've prolonged the launch discount for a couple of days! Enjoy!

Let us know how do you like the game and have a happy fishtacular Halloween, Designers!

Aquarium Designer team