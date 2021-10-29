RAILROADS Online! - build 211029

changelog:

-optimized regulator controls: the server command to set a new regulator value is sent after the regulator position has not changed for 0.5s or when the mouse button is released

-optimized reverser controls: the server command to set a new reverser value is sent after the reverser position has not changed for 0.5s or when the mouse button is released

-optimized networking code for all first person interactions

-set water tower capacity to 360

-water now adds 100kg per drop

-sand tower now adds 10kg per drop

-added ladder to sand house tower

-whistle increment reduced from 10% to 5%

-increased wheel slip from 0% to 3% of the current tractive force

-increased chute/spout input detection

-synchronized UI and current locomotive values

-increased iron and coal ore mesh loading speed

-adjusted smelter iron ore hitbox

-adjusted smelter building hitbox

-adjusted refinery crude oil hitbox

-increased firewood throw velocity by 50%

-added locomotive brake to class 70 locomotive

-fixed bug: cable of sand house spout

-fixed bug: no visible wheelspin

-fixed bug where handcar could not be re-railed

-fixed bug where rerail tool would lock in an incorrect angle

-fixed bug where chute would crash game upon spawning a freight item

-fixed bug where iron ore would not be detected by the smelter

-fixed bug where reverser would be in an inverted position while driving

-fixed bug where linking a track on a grade would cause superelevation of the new track

-added subroutine to splines: splines check for invisible meshes and delete them