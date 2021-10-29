changelog:
-optimized regulator controls: the server command to set a new regulator value is sent after the regulator position has not changed for 0.5s or when the mouse button is released
-optimized reverser controls: the server command to set a new reverser value is sent after the reverser position has not changed for 0.5s or when the mouse button is released
-optimized networking code for all first person interactions
-set water tower capacity to 360
-water now adds 100kg per drop
-sand tower now adds 10kg per drop
-added ladder to sand house tower
-whistle increment reduced from 10% to 5%
-increased wheel slip from 0% to 3% of the current tractive force
-increased chute/spout input detection
-synchronized UI and current locomotive values
-increased iron and coal ore mesh loading speed
-adjusted smelter iron ore hitbox
-adjusted smelter building hitbox
-adjusted refinery crude oil hitbox
-increased firewood throw velocity by 50%
-added locomotive brake to class 70 locomotive
-fixed bug: cable of sand house spout
-fixed bug: no visible wheelspin
-fixed bug where handcar could not be re-railed
-fixed bug where rerail tool would lock in an incorrect angle
-fixed bug where chute would crash game upon spawning a freight item
-fixed bug where iron ore would not be detected by the smelter
-fixed bug where reverser would be in an inverted position while driving
-fixed bug where linking a track on a grade would cause superelevation of the new track
-added subroutine to splines: splines check for invisible meshes and delete them
RAILROADS Online! update for 29 October 2021
RAILROADS Online! - build 211029
changelog:
Changed files in this update