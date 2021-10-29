Spooky Update!

Time for a huge update!

New Official Room: The Lobby

We're releasing the first room in the all-new "Omega Corporation" pack, which will join "Labyrinth of Egypt", "Adrift in Space" and "Edgewood Mansion" as the 4th room pack. And best of all, you get to play it for free! The rest of the rooms from the packs are going to come in the coming two months.

Spooky season calls for spooky assets!

We're adding Halloween assets to the room editor. Enjoy the pumpkins and candy! :)

We've also added effects. You can now have things such as smoke, fire, and sparks in your rooms. Special logic fog component was also added so you can turn your environment spookiness to 11!

You can also see the video overview by our designated room designer Matija:

A Spooky room to go with spooky assets!

To test the assets, we've designed a spooky room. It requires 2+ players, and you can get it here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2638379672

Full changelog (1.0.8618)

Game:

Added Omega Corporation room #1.

Custom rooms with textures on linux fixed!

Trash sticky fix

Net zoom fix

Trashcan name

Bug fixed where impostor is created on other player when one player takes item from the trash

Fixing s3 keypad desync and mp zooms

Fixed slot key scaling.

Fixing net buffer errors when sending syncRigidbody, optimize net messages

Space3 - storage room item positioning fixes

Audio Egypt1 & Egypt2 removed some audio which caused errors

Audio / removed sounds from hanging plants and chandeliers because of errors

Egypt4 - pyramid slot added

Trashcan duplication on zoom fixed

Egypt2 - scarab puzzle mp other player couldn't continue dragging fixed

Collection item stays selected on throw and drop.

Better networking, fixed some reconnection issues.

Victorian1 - large vase broke into extra pieces fix

Room Editor: