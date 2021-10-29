New Additions:
◦ New "Halloween" Block Atlas by DarkHare.
◦ New Unlockable "Eyeball" Helmet.
To unlock the helmet, you need to get 30 kills with grenades during the event.
Limited Time Halloween Changes:
◦ New Default and Believer Weapon Skins!
◦ The Minergun UI and sword colours have been changed to fit the tone of the new skins.
◦ New Eyeball Halloween Grenade.
◦ Orange UI Colors.
Returning Limited Time Changes from Last Year:
◦ Halloween Hats for every Helmet.
◦ Halloween Zombie Skins.
◦ Halloween Event Playlist with Spooky Fog.
Thanks to community members DarkHare and Chaz, we are also hosting a Speedrun Competition on Speedrun.com where players will compete to see who can find all 20 buckets of candy the fastest. The top 35% of players (or more depending on the number of players that take part) unlock a new exclusive helmet, and the person with the fastest time gets a free copy of the Murder Miners - Believer's Pack DLC.
Changed files in this update