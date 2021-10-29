New Additions:

◦ New "Halloween" Block Atlas by DarkHare.



◦ New Unlockable "Eyeball" Helmet.



To unlock the helmet, you need to get 30 kills with grenades during the event.

Limited Time Halloween Changes:

◦ New Default and Believer Weapon Skins!





◦ The Minergun UI and sword colours have been changed to fit the tone of the new skins.

◦ New Eyeball Halloween Grenade.

◦ Orange UI Colors.

Returning Limited Time Changes from Last Year:

◦ Halloween Hats for every Helmet.

◦ Halloween Zombie Skins.

◦ Halloween Event Playlist with Spooky Fog.



Thanks to community members DarkHare and Chaz, we are also hosting a Speedrun Competition on Speedrun.com where players will compete to see who can find all 20 buckets of candy the fastest. The top 35% of players (or more depending on the number of players that take part) unlock a new exclusive helmet, and the person with the fastest time gets a free copy of the Murder Miners - Believer's Pack DLC.