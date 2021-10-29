Release Notes - Update 1.4.13

Share · View all patches · Build 7623981 · Last edited 29 October 2021 – 10:19:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a spooky new update for you!

GeoCorp has got some well-needed ranged "mining equipment" in case, you know, those carbite seams are just out of reach.

Reticule Research has got a couple of anchored blocks. One fixed anchor and one rotating anchor.

There are also 7 cosmetic Halloween-themed blocks for you to spookify your Techs.

And finally, we've added some Quality of Life improvements, such as instantly activating all power solar panels and bubbles in Creative and R&D Labs.

YouTube

New blocks:

GeoCorp Nail Gun

GeoCorp Catapult

GeoCorp Scrap Gun

GeoCorp Mortar

Reticule Research Fixed Anchor

Reticule Research Rotating Anchor

Smiley Mask

Wrestler Mask

Clown Mask

Deely Ghost

Small Spider Web

Medium Spider Web

Large Spider Web

Quality of Life Improvements:

Instantly activate all power solar panels and bubbles in Creative and R&D Labs

Increased Anchor range and use

Mouse cursor size options

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Chinese, Czech. Russian, Spanish and Japanese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

Anton Korubov

Ikuyo Taniguchi

Karen Yun

Oliver Bermejo Hidalgo

yukke

ZombieSpider

光轲

Known Issues: