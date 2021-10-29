Release Notes - Update 1.4.13

Hey Prospectors,
Matt here with a spooky new update for you!
GeoCorp has got some well-needed ranged "mining equipment" in case, you know, those carbite seams are just out of reach.
Reticule Research has got a couple of anchored blocks. One fixed anchor and one rotating anchor.
There are also 7 cosmetic Halloween-themed blocks for you to spookify your Techs.
And finally, we've added some Quality of Life improvements, such as instantly activating all power solar panels and bubbles in Creative and R&D Labs.
New blocks:
- GeoCorp Nail Gun
- GeoCorp Catapult
- GeoCorp Scrap Gun
- GeoCorp Mortar
- Reticule Research Fixed Anchor
- Reticule Research Rotating Anchor
- Smiley Mask
- Wrestler Mask
- Clown Mask
- Deely Ghost
- Small Spider Web
- Medium Spider Web
- Large Spider Web
Quality of Life Improvements:
- Instantly activate all power solar panels and bubbles in Creative and R&D Labs
- Increased Anchor range and use
- Mouse cursor size options
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Chinese, Czech. Russian, Spanish and Japanese friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- Anton Korubov
- Ikuyo Taniguchi
- Karen Yun
- Oliver Bermejo Hidalgo
- yukke
- ZombieSpider
- 光轲
Known Issues:
- After players have uploaded a modded skin, block or corporation to Steam, TerraTech may not boot up. To remedy this players will have to restart Steam and the game should run normally.
