Promotion Editor

Just when you think you've seen it all, you can now change what you're seeing! Upon taking each promotion to the top of the ratings (which is now signified by a golden pen) or winning every title at every promotion, you can unlock special editing privileges for the brand as well as its roster. It's mostly useful for changing the names and colours of each championship belt. Although there’s no easy way to change the logo along with the brand name, this at least meets the modders halfway. You can even change the colour associated with each brand, which now subtly changes the background colour itself as well as the territory.

This update also takes another pass at balancing the books, as I found it was too easy to coast through the booking mode with a popular champion. Their popularity now only accounts for a THIRD of the house instead of half, putting more focus on a good in-ring product to achieve the final number. Meanwhile, rival territories are also more competitive to keep you on your toes! As ever, there's also a handful of new moves to look out for:

http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf