Information about upcoming loot events on October 29th and the next week

Captains,

Today, October 29th, we started two loot events, the current event is also prolonged:

Where is my shipment?

All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.

Weeklong event will run from daily maintenance on October 29th until daily maintenance on November 5th

Diana Event

A weekend loot event will run from daily maintenance on October 29th until daily maintenance on November 1st. Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:

Gold Ducat

Gold Rouble

Gold Sultani

Gold Thaler

Strange Gold Bar

Rare wood

Rare guns

Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:

Additional outpost permit

Additional dock permit

Diana permit

Admiraal de Ruyter permit

If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).

Search locations

WAR SERVER (PVP)

South Antilles

East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado

South of Hispaniola

PEACE SERVER (PVE)

South Antilles

East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado

South of Hispaniola

In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.

Martinique Event

The Martinique Event is prolonged until daily maintenance on November 1st