 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Naval Action update for 29 October 2021

Information about upcoming loot events on October 29th and the next week

Share · View all patches · Build 7623553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Captains,

Today, October 29th, we started two loot events, the current event is also prolonged:

Where is my shipment?
  • All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.
  • Weeklong event will run from daily maintenance on October 29th until daily maintenance on November 5th
Diana Event

A weekend loot event will run from daily maintenance on October 29th until daily maintenance on November 1st. Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:

  • Gold Ducat
  • Gold Rouble
  • Gold Sultani
  • Gold Thaler
  • Strange Gold Bar
  • Rare wood
  • Rare guns

Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:

  • Additional outpost permit
  • Additional dock permit
  • Diana permit
  • Admiraal de Ruyter permit

If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).

Search locations

WAR SERVER (PVP)

  • South Antilles
  • East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
  • South of Hispaniola

PEACE SERVER (PVE)

  • South Antilles
  • East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
  • South of Hispaniola

In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.

Martinique Event

The Martinique Event is prolonged until daily maintenance on November 1st

Changed files in this update

Naval Action Content Depot 311311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.