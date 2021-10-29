Vengeance 2.1 Update Out Now!

Hey Soldiers,

and thank you for all the feedback from the CTE branch, it showed us that even without an active player base people are willing to help us improve the game!

In the last post, we also told you that we give away keys for the Supporter Pack for the people that help us find bugs, etc.

The Winners:

Nota (Discord Name)

Gilbert (Discord Name)

Those two will get their keys via Discord and again a special thanks to everyone who helped us!

We also have a great announcement for today, Vengeance 2.1 is live right now!

Download Size (Windows): 2.5GB

Download Size (Linux): 2.5GB

Engine Changes

Changed Unity version to 2021.1

We've updated our engine version from Unity 2020.3 to unity 2021.1 to get more features out of the current URP.

New Content

Added New Weapon "UMP"

The UMP was designed in the 1990s by Heckler & Koch, as a cheaper, lighter alternative to the MP5, which made heavy use of polymers. The UMP first entered production in 2000 and is now playable in Vengeance!

Quality of Life Improvements

Added a Better Round End Screen transition

We thought the way the matches end is way too hard of a cut, so we added a new fade to every ending round.

Added Killstreak Tracker

You now have a way to see how many kills you are away from every killstreak.

Changed Medal Design

We thought that it is hard to identify what every medal stands for because of that we changed them. They should also fit with our current art direction.

Changed Level Icons

We thought the old red level icons weren't fitting for the current art direction we are aiming for and because of that, we changed them.

Changed Gun Game Logic

You now need two kills per gun and the round ends after reaching the time limit.

You also get random attachments on every weapon now!

Changed Scopes for AKM, AKs

Some of the weapon scopes were blocked by the iron sight so we changed some of the scopes to fix that.

Changed Frag Behavior

We felt that the frag grenades were a bit too bouncy so we reduced the bounciness and changed a few other values.

Changed some objects on Raid

We found out that some of the models used for the map Raid are very unoptimized so we replaced them.

Improved Famas Ironsight

We found out that players have problems with the current Famas Ironsight because of that, we gave the Famas a new one.

And More!

We have a lot of other stuff we are working on! Feel free to check it out! Trello Board!

See You!