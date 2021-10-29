 Skip to content

Viscerafest update for 29 October 2021

Viscerafest 0.9.0.7 hotfix is now live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Bounty Hunters!

Viscerafest is back again with another hotfix adressing the few problems that appeared after the 0.9.0.7 update!

We also want to thank all of our fans for your continued support and feedback that you provide us with in the Steam Forums. You make us help the game as good as possible and we value your help immensely!

Read the full changelog below:

Changelog:

  • Fixed issue with boss where dying to its AOE attack prevented you from respawning
  • Fixed abusing quickswapping causing crashing
  • Fixed issue where dying to the C1L7 subways prevented you from respawning
  • Fixed issue where settings wouldn't save across sessions if you change them in the main menu
  • Fixed issue with resolution settings being overridden on restart
  • Tweaked C1l4's opening encounter on nightmare
  • Tweaked C1l7's plague rifle encounter

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1406780/Viscerafest/

