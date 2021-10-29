Viscerafest 0.9.0.7 hotfix is now live!

Greetings Bounty Hunters!

Viscerafest is back again with another hotfix adressing the few problems that appeared after the 0.9.0.7 update!

We also want to thank all of our fans for your continued support and feedback that you provide us with in the Steam Forums. You make us help the game as good as possible and we value your help immensely!

Read the full changelog below:

Changelog:

Fixed issue with boss where dying to its AOE attack prevented you from respawning

Fixed abusing quickswapping causing crashing

Fixed issue where dying to the C1L7 subways prevented you from respawning

Fixed issue where settings wouldn't save across sessions if you change them in the main menu

Fixed issue with resolution settings being overridden on restart

Tweaked C1l4's opening encounter on nightmare

Tweaked C1l7's plague rifle encounter

