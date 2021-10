Share · View all patches · Build 7623167 · Last edited 29 October 2021 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Introducing Alter Ego Packs. Pick up 14 new cards & 14 masked versions of those cards including the Slim Reaper, Kevin Durant. Look for versions of each player wearing a mask that gives him an upgradable Blinders Badge.

Continue building you empire with the likes of Andrei Kirilenko and Dolph Schayes on your way to unlocking the Collection Reward, PD Rip Hamilton.

Available for one week.