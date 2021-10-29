Update v7.01

7.01

Raise the upper level of rune crystal drop to 150

Raise the upper level of runes available to level 150

Modify the mask to close the connection to steam to change the prompt to background connection

Modify the client that can not connect to steam directly to offline mode

Modify the mailbox for sending verification emails from 126 to foxmail

Fix the problem that gmail mailbox can't accept the verification email and can't register.

Modify the collision level of the projectile and UI no longer collide to save performance

Modify artifact demon skull skill 2 to dragon breath spell (can cause fear state)

Fix the bug that runes can not be dropped normally

Fix the bug that the old rune data is not read correctly

(Old runes with read attributes cannot be restored)

Repair the bug that the attributes of demon skull summons are not correctly added.

Repair the bug that arrows don't do any damage when shot underground.

Repair the bug that bombs do not hurt when thrown at the soles of feet

Repair the bug that black hole special effect does not disappear.

Repair the problem of incorrect display of bottom map of ranking information

Repair the problem that the room is not correctly displayed hidden.