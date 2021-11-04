 Skip to content

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles update for 4 November 2021

Rui and Akaza Join Versus Mode!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rui and Akaza Now Playable in Versus Mode

Download the latest update to unlock two new characters to play as in Versus mode, both of whom are members of the powerful Twelve Kizuki: Rui (Lower Five), the demon of Mt. Natagumo, and Akaza (Upper Three), a fighter who appeared during the Mugen Train Arc that only wishes to reach the peak of his strength.

Online Missions

Challenge yourself in a variety of online missions that reward you with Kimetsu Points you can use to unlock fantastic rewards.

The v1.11 update also includes other bug fixes and stability improvements. As always, if you experience any issues while playing the game, please report them on the Steam Community forums.

