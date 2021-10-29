Operator Beta Now Live UI/Further Bug Fixes - 0.7.129.1

Happy Halloween

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management in the next 2 weeks

The new resized Treasure Island will be coming in early next week Monday-Tuesday as an additional map anyone can "playtest" and give feedback it will be targeted to completely replace the vanilla open world map within a month.





















[url=https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/501130413406814217/842389339157823488/unknown.png]UI Changes W.I.P's

(Being worked on for the 2 week polish period amongst path finding and other Misc bugs) [/url]

Read the post below for more details

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/4893716326539063684

Launcher will be slimed down in the future to only help launching the game in other graphics mode TBA

Old save files will work with this new build

Change list

Persistent Operator Hero added

Fixes to various spawn locations for pods making them hard to see

New main menu added

Entire tooltip system redesigned from the ground up

Footsteps added for FPS/improvements to RTS

New Improved VFX/Impact Decals bullet impacts

Recoil Refactored for GC32 Shooter and RTS

New Weapon added for Operator G19

Operator Initial customization screen added more will be coming in the next 1-2 weeks

Operator Weapon Customization added by pressing X in FPS mode

New game icon

New Options Saving/Loading system

Robotic auto reload removed from Operator when in FPS mode

New Barracks recruitment menu (Will be finalized next week)

Speaker Music can now be controlled globally (Regionally is coming)

New Intro video added that plays while the main menu is loaded(Can be skipped once the menu is loaded fully)

Manual control of Vehicle turrets added while driving as the operator

Vehicle handling improved while driving them as the operator

New civilian hold mesh

Public Beta and Civilian management beta branches are now closed and can be toggled in the core game at any time. See new pandemic mode settings when starting a new game(Much easier for all users to jump in and try out different ways to play!)

Custom game settings revamped

New Game settings revamped to plan for more content

Load game revamped to allow "save scrubbing" so you can have multiple save files per game session

Added Operator FPS UI (F1 Toggle when playing as the Operator in FPS)





Things not live yet for Operator

Operator Customization for his/her look will come in a latter patch (Pending when all CERC units are revised)

Select Abilities builder (During the 2 week period)

Weapon Leveling System (During the 2 week period, right now all weapons are power leveled to max level so that the operator can use to access all attachments)

Hybrid Scope and M203 are disabled while we work to fully implement them (During the 2 week period)

Firing from Helicopters/Controlling the Operator while being a passenger on a vehicle in general (During the 2 week period)

Swimming ( No ETA Yet)

More Weapon Support (At least 4-6 weapons are planned with more coming over development.)

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Don't forget to wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology/

Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

YouTube

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! ːWinterSmileː

https://halcyon-winds-store.creator-spring.com/