First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator update for 29 October 2021

Update 3.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 3.5

Features:

  • Ping of the challenger is visible in the popup.
  • Ping is visible as colored bars.

Bug Fixes:

  • Grip calibration in multiplayer match.
  • Permanent disconnection after a multiplayer match.

