Just Releasing a new Patch after watching some people have a run of the game!
Added
-New Volume settings for Voicing Audio
-New Explorable room inside the Temple
-New Checkpoint system for the final parkour has been added for ease with friends (Multiplayer)
-New Visual Changes again some major around the base camp you start in
-New Black screen when falling into a death pit, More Visually Pleasing
-New Music has been added for the camp introduction (Might be more in future!)
Fixed
-Fixed Becoming Soft locked after a Cut-scene plays while in a Menu
-Fixed Player facing the walls when starting a game at any of the checkpoints (Multiplayer)
Changed
-Changed Audio Log for camp will now trigger earlier to spice appetites
-Changed Breakable rocks have been moved around a little to better suit the Environments
I hope you all enjoy some of the changes and adjustments I have made! More too come over the next few days and a Dev Dairy will be on its way sooner then expected :)
