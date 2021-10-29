Just Releasing a new Patch after watching some people have a run of the game!

Added

-New Volume settings for Voicing Audio

-New Explorable room inside the Temple

-New Checkpoint system for the final parkour has been added for ease with friends (Multiplayer)

-New Visual Changes again some major around the base camp you start in

-New Black screen when falling into a death pit, More Visually Pleasing

-New Music has been added for the camp introduction (Might be more in future!)

Fixed

-Fixed Becoming Soft locked after a Cut-scene plays while in a Menu

-Fixed Player facing the walls when starting a game at any of the checkpoints (Multiplayer)

Changed

-Changed Audio Log for camp will now trigger earlier to spice appetites

-Changed Breakable rocks have been moved around a little to better suit the Environments

I hope you all enjoy some of the changes and adjustments I have made! More too come over the next few days and a Dev Dairy will be on its way sooner then expected :)