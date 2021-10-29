Halloween Skin Is Out!

Hey everyone!

Who doesn't love Halloween? We sure do! And we're happy to announce that we've added a special "Jack-o'-Warrior" skin to Evertried with our latest update! Simply enter the code "trickortreat" to unlock the new skin.

Happy Halloween!

In addition, we have a HUGE update for Version 1.1.0! We've made a separate Patch Notes post, but we'll share the details here as well. Please see below!

Patch Notes: Version 1.1.0

Added a Save Point on Shop Floors

When exiting a shop floor, you will now have the option to suspend your run and get back to the main menu. This means that the shops now double as a checkpoint for you to exit the game and continue later on, so you don't have to beat the game in one sitting.

Added “Disable Focus Timer” Cheat

We heard you, and some players are feeling pressured to interact with the Focus Timer. We want you all to know that you don’t need to play with the Focus Timer in order to beat the game, alas, it is an important mechanic of the game and we don’t want other players to be turned away from experiencing it. So, in the Setting Menu you will find a new option to Enable or Disable the Focus Timer. We encourage you all to test it out if you want, but do try to play with this setting disabled to experience the full game!

Added “Change Starting Floor” Cheat

You can now change which floor to start from by inserting cheat codes. Remember: In order for the cheat code to work, you must have defeated that area’s boss. Here are the cheats to be inputted in the “Enter Code” option of the Main Menu, followed by their starting floor:

avsladi - start on floor 11

ilskgar - start on floor 21

forskydda - start on floor 31

wanderer - start on floor 41

PS: This is cheating, hahaha!

Achievements are now Implemented on Steam

Achievements can now be unlocked on Steam. Right now they are unlocked at the end of your play session, but we are working on the overlay function to improve on that.

Skill Balancing

Disperse: Enemy stun duration increased to 2 turns at all levels.

Curse: Curse duration increased to 5 turns.

Tame: Effect duration increased to 5 turns.

Divine Blade: Cost reduced to 3 at levels 1 and 2.

Transmutation: Success chance increased to 80%. Cost increased to 4.

Boss Balancing

Third boss energy consumptions were lower, and max energy was increased. This should make it harder to unintentionally trigger its “survival” win condition.

Some of the more complex conveyor layouts were redesigned.

Bug Fixing

Roulette Lv2 now properly allows you to recast it for free if it kills an enemy.

Removed persistent SFX after defeating the third boss.

Re-implemented SFX for the 3rd boss conveyor belts moving.

Fixed Laden (NPC) display name to match how he introduces himself.

Crumbling Skies is now properly resetting between uses.

Energy Mantle is now properly requiring 5 charges to trigger.

Mark’s crosshair is not appearing on unmarked enemies anymore.

3rd Boss receptors are now playing their correct SFX.

You can now properly block 2nd Boss’s axes with Ice Pillar.

You can no longer lock your game by isolating the 2nd boss around pitfalls.

Quality of Life Fixes

Player’s movement markers now disappear when you cannot make an action. We hope this serves as an additional visual feedback for when you can act or not, so you don’t need to keep button mashing your keys (you still can , though).

A Healing VFX now plays every time your health recovers. We hope this helps to convey when you are healed by other sources, like after defeating a boss.

Implemented FPS cap to the game to 360. We welcome feedback on this topic.

We will continue to work on fixes and adjustments as long as there are things to adjust. We sincerely thank all that have been reporting issues and bugs to us, and we know there are still things to fix. Our goal is to do weekly updates on steam while we address those fixes (bi-monthly on consoles due to it taking longer to release a patch).

Thank you all, and we hope you enjoy the changes!

-Evertried Team