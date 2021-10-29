Beta Update 20211029

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A few changes to the beta branch today:

New Spell: Lightning Spire. Summons a stationary metallic unit which shoots lightning at random metallic units.

New Shrine: Razor Shrine. Metallic only. Sends out three razor blades at random units in los of the spells target.

Magnetize reworked with the goal of making it an interesting utility/crowd control spell rather than a build defining damage pump:

removed electromagnetism upgrade

Now stuns adjacent units

max charges 9->10

no longer requires LOS to cast

New upgrade: Universal Magnetism, 4 SP, can target non metallic units

Chain Lightning charges 8->6

Blue Lion charges 6->2

Blue Lion +9 minion damage cost 2->1

Orbs are no longer immune to all buffs and debuffs (Trying this out on beta because magnetizing orbs seems cool and I don't think they really need this undocumented property).

Optimized performance of the AIs target selection for abilities with ball aoes or chain radius - this should fix some of the lag that siege golems caused

Optimized performance of the AIs target selection for where to build siege weapons, at a slight cost of placement quality

Fixed a bug which caused the bestiary to have many extra duplicates

Fixed Inferno Engines working on non metallic allies