Beta Update 20211029

A few changes to the beta branch today:
New Spell: Lightning Spire. Summons a stationary metallic unit which shoots lightning at random metallic units.
New Shrine: Razor Shrine. Metallic only. Sends out three razor blades at random units in los of the spells target.
Magnetize reworked with the goal of making it an interesting utility/crowd control spell rather than a build defining damage pump:
removed electromagnetism upgrade
Now stuns adjacent units
max charges 9->10
no longer requires LOS to cast
New upgrade: Universal Magnetism, 4 SP, can target non metallic units
Chain Lightning charges 8->6
Blue Lion charges 6->2
Blue Lion +9 minion damage cost 2->1
Orbs are no longer immune to all buffs and debuffs (Trying this out on beta because magnetizing orbs seems cool and I don't think they really need this undocumented property).
Optimized performance of the AIs target selection for abilities with ball aoes or chain radius - this should fix some of the lag that siege golems caused
Optimized performance of the AIs target selection for where to build siege weapons, at a slight cost of placement quality
Fixed a bug which caused the bestiary to have many extra duplicates
Fixed Inferno Engines working on non metallic allies
Changed depots in beta branch