[Update] More, Bigger and more convenient!

In the month since relationship launched, we have received a lot of positive comments and suggestions from our players, and we will read each one carefully as a reference for the next direction. Thank you for your continued support of ADOG! And, in order to make the game experience more comfortable, we have added some new features while fixing bugs, please update to experience ~

The details of this update are as follows:

☆ Added the manual saving function, now you can save at any time and anywhere during play

☆ Increased THE CG map amplification function, convenient players adults enjoy the beautiful picture (≧, ▽≦)!

☆ Optimized some of the issues mentioned in the review feedback

...

(•̀ω •́)✧ To let you know that a DLC themed summer vacation for six people is in the works and will be released at the end of the year.