Dungeons of Edera: October Update

Hail Adventurers!

This patch we have a total overhaul on the tutorial and first hub! The improved tutorial will help new players into the world of Edera and the new forest camp has lots of areas to explore!

Check out the full details below

0.8.8.2

Complete overhaul on the tutorial

Forest hub has been completely overhauled

Defense maps updated to new Forest camp and Drudgers Keep

Legendary Weapons can no longer be crafted - while you can obtain a the same level of mods as a lengedary, we wanted to make finding legendaries an exciting experience!

Gem pickup sound fixed

Magician Icon fixed

If you had your weapons drawn before mantling, you will now reequip them after a mantle

Other minor fixes

Tell us how you are enjoying the Early Access of Dungeons of Edera - your feedback is important to help make the game even better! Please take this survey and let us know your thoughts: https://forms.gle/31m4rfF1GGJGFsBQ9

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!