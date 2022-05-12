The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story is available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7622246 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 20:46:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story is a new unique mystery-adventure game - available now!

Directed by Koichiro Ito (Metal Gear Solid V), and with Yasuhito Tachibana, producer of Netflix's 'The Naked Director' serving as the Cinematographer and Scenario Director, beautiful yet thrilling live-action footage intertwines with mysteries to solve, creating highly immersive gameplay.

Early Purchase Bonus

① Mini-Soundtrack: The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story Mini-Soundtrack

Featuring 12 tracks selected from the music used in The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story.

Enjoy listening to the music, produced by Yuki Hayashi, whenever you like!

Composers: Yuki Hayashi, Daiki Okuno, Ryoshi Takagi, Shuichiro Fukuhiro, Shogo Yamashiro

② Bonus Film: The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story BEHIND THE SCENES

Interviews with the main cast and guest stars, capturing the on-set environment as it really was!

Supported Languages

Voices: Japanese

Subtitles: Japanese, English, French, Italy, German, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and Korean.

*This includes spoilers, so we recommend watching it after completing the game.

Available for purchase until 08:59AM PST/ 16:59 PM BST on May 19th, 2022

Available for download starting on May 12th, 2022